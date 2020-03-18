Ace Adams staying positive despite fight cancellation

RINGSIDE

Due to the widespread health concerns, the British Boxing Board of Control have made the decision to cancel all boxing events scheduled for the next two weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board stated that all public events under their jurisdiction were cancelled until April.

It means that the Lloyd-Taylor Promotions show at Harrow Leisure Centre on March 21 that Catford’s Ace Adam (1-0) was preparing for is now postponed until further notice.

Promoter Robert Lloyd Taylor released the following statement: “Disappointed to have to announce the British Boxing Board of Control have suspended all shows for the next two weeks, so our show this Saturday is off.

“All tickets purchased will be refunded, and I’d like to take this moment to thank everyone who purchased tickets and all those involved in the show. We’ll aim to get another show on as soon as this blows over and all the boxers back on. Thanks again.”

Ace, an ABA finalist and Queensbury Boxing League champion, now undefeated in the pro ranks, spoke exclusively to British Boxing News about his reaction to the breaking news.

“I’m not really sorry, it’s people’s health and safety that are my main concern,” the 26-year-old said. “I heard there were events still going ahead and thought that was crazy, we should be thinking of everyone’s health because we don’t even know the extent of what this virus is or how it will progress, so we need to take the necessary precautions now.”

Ace trains at Sting ABC in Croydon with his long-term trainer, Eyez. The pair have been in training camp ever since his debut fight last November when he kicked off his pro career with a third-round stoppage win over Enfield’s Guycha Muele (0-2) at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

Despite the many months of training and preparing for this Saturday’s fight, he remains optimistic, stating, “Every minor setback makes way for a major comeback. It means more time to train, to condition, to prepare. I won’t be doing much training in the boxing gym, I’ll be minimising being around groups of people and in public places, I’ll still do my strength and conditioning sessions once per week, but I’ll be wearing gloves and wiping everything down!

“So, I’ll mostly be at the track instead from now on, out in the open air, outside in a cleaner environment, but I’ll take precautions everywhere I go.”

Ace, who works full-time as a care supervisor for the elderly in a home in Bromley, Kent, had 18 amateur bouts and reached the ABA Novices finals in 2014. Instead of turning pro, he tested himself in the Queensbury Boxing League, and won the national light-heavyweight title whilst going unbeaten in six fights.

Now, he is unbeaten in the pro ranks and staying fit and ready for his next fight, whenever a new date comes along.

A pescatarian, he also plans to use the time in between fights to transfer to a plant-based diet, as he begins cutting out fish from his strict food regime.