Evander Holyfield stars alongside LL Cool J, Goldberg on NCIS this week

Former undisputed two-weight world champion Evander Holyfield will appear on this week’s episode of NCIS, CBS has confirmed to World Boxing News.

Giving WBN a sneak preview of the ‘Watch over Me’, Holyfield stars alongside rapper and long-time star LL Cool J.

Bill Goldberg of WCW and World Wrestling Entertainment fame, is set to reprise his role in the show.

See episode information below as Holyfield prepares to grace US TV screens this Sunday.

“Watch Over Me”

When an FBI agent is killed while trying to track the location of an undercover agent, NCIS must find the missing agent before the criminals he was investigating do, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Boxing champion Evander Holyfield guest stars as NCIS Special Agent Sutherland (pictured above with series star LL COOL J), and professional wrestling legend Bill Goldberg returns as DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

Holyfield has many acting credits to his name, including a role in Sylvester Stallone and Robert DeNiro’s 2013 collaboration ‘Grudge Match’.

‘The Real Deal’ also appeared in ‘Entourage’ and 2011 remake ‘Arthur’. The latter saw Russell Brand take the lead role portrayed successfully by Dudley Moore in the 1980s.







MINI BIO (Courtesy of IMDB)

Evander Holyfield is an American former professional boxer who competed from 1984 to 2011.

He reigned as the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in the late 1980s. And at heavyweight in the early 1990s. He remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes.

Nicknamed “The Real Deal”, Holyfield is the only four-time world heavyweight champion. He held the unified WBA, WBC, and IBF titles from 1990 to 1992. The WBA and IBF titles again from 1993 to 1994 and between 1996 and 1999. The WBA title for a fourth time from 2000 to 2001.

Holyfield retired in 2014. He is ranked number 77 on The Ring’s list of 100 greatest punchers of all time and in 2002 named him the 22nd greatest fighter of the past 80 years.

He ranks No. 9 in BoxRec’s ranking of the greatest pound for pound boxers of all time.