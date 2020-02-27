‘All the heavyweight belts are in Britain, it’s great for us!’ – Daniel Dubois

RINGSIDE

AN IMPRESSED Daniel Dubois has declared that Tyson Fury is “definitely the best right now” after The Gypsy King’s career best performance against Deontay Wilder on Saturday.

The 22-year-old unbeaten Heavyweight lauded Wilder v Fury 2 as a “great event” and heaped praise on the new WBC Champ Tyson.

“Fury showed he’s the man and all the titles are back in Britain now. It’s great for British boxing!”

British fans allowed themselves to dream about a mouthwatering showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua after The Gypsy King’s phenomenal performance at the weekend, but ‘Dynamite’ admits he’d understand if Wilder chose to seek out a third fight.

Asked if the Bronze Bomber should trigger the immediate rematch clause in his contract, Dubois said “Yeah… it’ll be another great payday for him!”

But ‘Dynamite’ was less convinced by Wilder’s chances of reversing his fortunes in a trilogy fight: “I think the same thing happens again, but i’m sure it’ll be another great event.”

Interviewed at the Peacock Gym, where training camp is well under way for his titanic April 11 tussle with former Olympian Joe Joyce, Dubois declined to say how he’d approach a fight with The Gypsy King.

That said, the most exciting prospect in world boxing conceded that “when I get the chance I have it in mind what i’m going to do… I’ll rip the belts off of whoever has them!”

With one huge Heavyweight bonanza now out of the way, all eyes turn to Daniel’s battle with the ‘Juggernaut’ on April 11 at the O2 Arena.

The massive BT Sport Box Office event is considered a must-see scrap between the two hottest prospects in Heavyweight boxing, with most pundits predicting the winner will be knocking on the door of a world title opportunity.

Dubois agrees.

“Something really big is on the horizon for me. First, I have to deal with Joe. I’m not looking past him. This Joe fight could be for a world title!”

Promoter Frank Warren has referred to this as “the biggest domestic battle in years” and the sheer size of the event has ensured increased media attention for Dubois and his team.

Asked whether he understood why, ahead of Wilder vs Fury, many in the boxing world were questioning whether excessive media obligations could affect a fighters performance he simply said: “It’s all part of the game, you know?”

“It’s all talk, talk, talk. You’ve got to wait for the fight to see some fireworks going off!”

Level-headed Dubois has not allowed the pressure of a headline slot in one of the biggest Pay-Per-Views of the year go to his head and insists preparations for April 11 are going as well as can be expected.

“Eat, Sleep, Train, Repeat. That’s what we’re living like now. Nothing really interests me other than getting there and beating the hell out of him.”

Asked to sum up why fans should be excited for what is the biggest fight of his short career and the biggest domestic fight of 2020, ‘Dynamite’ said: “We’re on a collision course now, it’s all on the line.”

“It’s going to be a fight for the ages and I can’t wait for it!”

