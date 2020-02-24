Matchroom Boxing show postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

RINGSIDE

Matchroom Boxing have announced the postponement on their forthcoming Italy show due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, Matchroom Italy said the following:

Following the order from Regione Lombardia on February 23rd 2020, that dictates the suspension of any demonstration, event and any gathering in public or private places – of any kind of nature, either religious, sports, cultural or others – until March 1st, we inform you that the Milano Boxing Night that was due on February 28th is unfortunately cancelled.

The event will be postponed to a future date that will be communicated as soon as possible.

The tickets sold for the event on February 28th will be considered valid for the rescheduled date.