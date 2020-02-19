Sensational UK odds TWIST prior to Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

Ringside

Despite being the underdog for some months, Deontay Wilder has now been placed at shorter fractions than Tyson Fury on the eve of their rematch.

Wilder has been cut into an odds-on favorite for the first time at British bookmakers, ahead of his clash with Fury this weekend.

Odds have dropped in the past few hours in favor of the Wilder. The American is now the bookies’ choice to win at 10/11.

The Bronze Bomber is looking to prove his doubters wrong this weekend after comments that he robbed Tyson Fury of a victory when the two first met in 2018, which ended in a controversial draw.

Bets on the Gypsy King are certainly dwindling. Fury is accruing 42% of bets in the last 24 hours on 10/11.

Deontay Wilder is renowned for his striking ability and aims to be the first boxer to deliver a knockout blow to Tyson Fury which is currently at the best price of 5/4.

Stakes have not been higher for the fighters. With neither fighter never losing a match there is a huge opportunity for both to make a statement.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Despite winning the first fight against Deontay Wilder in the eyes of pretty much every fan and pundit, it’s perhaps a little surprising to see Tyson Fury narrowly drift in the market.

“Fury is unquestionably the superior boxer. But the spectre of Wilder’s ferocious right hand, carrying power which has sent every man he’s faced to the canvas, has attracted plenty of betting activity.

“If The Gypsy King is to become a two-time world heavyweight champion, it may have to be as the underdog. But that’s just how he likes it.”







ODDS

To win the fight:

Deontay Wilder – 19/20

Tyson Fury – 11/10

Method of victory:

Deontay Wilder KO, TKO or DQ – 5/4

Tyson Fury by decision – 7/4

Tyson Fury KO, TKO, or DQ – 5/1

Deontay Wilder by decision – 11/1

Draw – 22/1

For more visit Oddschecker.com HERE