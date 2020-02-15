Ryan Garcia vs Jorge Linares on the cards after California knockouts

Ringside

Ryan Garcia continued his march towards a certain world title shot with a demolition job on Francisco Fonseca in California.

In a much-anticipated fight night at The Honda Center in Anaheim, fans witnessed the rising lightweight sensation earn yet another first-round knockout to remain undefeated.

Garcia’s lightning hand speed and combinations lead him to an impressive victory that further proves he’s ready for a world title shot.

Earlier in the evening, Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) knocked out Carlos Morales (19-5-4, 8 KOs) in a thrilling lightweight battle, and Alexis Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs) defeated Brad Solomon (28-3, 9 KOs) after going the distance to remain undefeated. To open the night, the highly entertaining Blair Cobbs (14-0, 9 KOs) had his hand raised after a split decision victory over Samuel Kotey (23-3, 16 KOs).

The pair could now face each other on the Canelo bill in Las Vegas.

Ryan Garcia

“It was good. It didn’t last that long, but I watched a video of Sugar Ray Robinson and he did this fake. I threw the perfect left hook. I saw it and went for the left hook. Thought it was going to go longer, not going to lie. I respect Fonseca and thank him for the opportunity.

“I saw the left hook. It was there. I just had to commit and caught him in between the shot. It’s called the perfect left hook. You have been watching me since I was 17 years old. I’m 21, I’m a late bloomer but I’m ready for everyone and I’m comfortable. I’m ready to go after everyone and I’m turned up, let’s go!”

On fighting Devin Haney: “We had great fights in the amateurs. Much respect, he got love in the game. We need to get this going. We’re good fighters. Let’s fight!”

On what’s next: “If Linares had a good performance I said I’d fight him. Let’s get it on. I had a plan for 2020 to fight everyone, so I’m going to beat Linares, beat Davis, and then beat Devin.”

Jorge Linares

“I surprised myself, but I can demonstrate even more that. I wanted to see if I could capture a belt in a fourth weight class. He caught me, I was off-balance, but now I’m back at 135 pounds. The best thing I could have done is to go back home to Japan and train with Mr. Honda. I’m at the best moment in my career right now.

“I think the most helpful is being mentally well and that’s why going to Japan helped. It provided nutrients and makes me feel better. I’m back at 135 and I’m ready for the best at 135. I’m ready for Ryan Garcia and then we will see what happens.”

Alexis Rocha

On the scorecards: “It was pretty close, I wasn’t putting too much pressure. I have to put more effort in the gym. I give Brad much respect. He’s a well-seasoned guy. I knew coming into the fight it was going to be hard. And I knew I wasn’t going to just blow him out. I knew he was going to come in prepared, and he’s right off a training camp so I knew he would come prepared.”

On his performance: “Yeah I mean he was trading with me and I wasn’t picking up too much. My trainers were giving me hell in the corner, and that’s my fault. I should have put more pressure on and come forward.”

In the last round: “I knew it was going to be a close fight. I needed to give it all I got. But I threw a combo and got him down. I need to put on more pressure, be more relaxed, hit the body, listen to my coach and be calmer.”

Blair Cobbs

On his performance: “It was a good performance. I boxed really good, and I have to hand it to him, he had a hell of a chin. I’d hit him and he kept coming. He’s a wonderful fighter. Good turnout and he had a tough chin.”

On his strategy going into the fight: “I’m practicing and getting better every time. I’m trying to be more patient, settle down, get a couple of shots to the body and head. Good performance and good boxing technique. I’m landing shots inside, outside, and landing more punches. He’s coming forward, but I’m landing more punches. I’m ready for anything, working really hard and progressing little by little. I come and I conquer. Give me the boos, and give me the woos!”







Results

12-Round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Ryan Garcia (20-0,17 KOs) defeated Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) by KO at 1:20 of Round 1

12-Round Lightweight Bout @ 135 lbs.

Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) defeated Carlos Morales (19-5-4, 8 KOs) by KO at 2:09 at Round 4

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Alexis Rocha (16-0, 10 KOs) defeated Brad Solomon (28-3, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision

(100-89, 99-90, 97-92)

10-Round Welterweight Bout @ 147 lbs.

Blair Cobbs (14-0, 9 KOs) defeated Samuel Kotey (23-3, 16 KOs) by split decision

(95-94 for Kotey, 96-93 X2 for Cobbs)

