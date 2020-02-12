Wladimir Klitschko teases comeback, makes Wilder vs Fury II prediction

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has aired his opinion on the forthcoming clash between Deontay Wilder and ex-opponent Tyson Fury.

‘Dr. Steelhammer, speaking at the Milken Institute Summit Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi, told The National his thoughts for February 22nd.

Klitschko even teased a potential comeback before retracting his statement.

“Either Wilder is going to knock out Fury or Fury is going to win on points,” predicted Klitschko in his conversation with The National. “Personally, I respect Wilder a lot – he was in my training camp, we spent rounds in the ring. He’s a great guy and a fantastic boxer. As many knockouts as he has, you’ve probably no one else, in current times, any heavyweights, including me.

“I think, or I wish, that actually Fury, believe it or not, might make it. Maybe not, but I wish he’s going to. And then there’s supposed to be a rematch between Fury and me.

“Am I announcing now a comeback? No, I’m not,” he joked. “Mark my words, I’m not announcing a rematch.”







CONSENSUS

Discussing the fight further, Klitschko then settled for what the general consensus believes for the Las Vegas clash.

Either Wilder connects a huge KO or Fury takes the majority of rounds.

“It could possibly be a good mix when, all of a sudden, Fury is going to win and a lot of different doors are going to open and excitement and things like that.

“But as I said, Wilder is going to win by knockout or Fury could win on points.”

Last year, Klitschko was offered a massive deal by DAZN and Eddie Hearn to make a return from a two-year absence.

The soon-to-be 44-year-old refused the three-fight deal, which included a rematch with Anthony Joshua. Instead, Klitschko continues to tease.

Approaching his mid-forties, it’s highly likely Klitschko will never fight again. No amount of money will seemingly change that.