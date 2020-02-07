Kubrat Pulev tells Eddie Hearn: There’s no Anthony Joshua deal yet!

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

IBF number one contender Kubrat Pulev has told heavyweight ruler Anthony Joshua to ‘calm down’ as reports a deal is done sweep across the UK media.

During Kell Brook fight week, promoter Eddie Hearn has been vocal in stating Joshua’s next fight was almost secured.

A date in May or June at Tottenham Hotspurs’ new stadium has been touted, although Pulev has revealed nothing is agreed.

The Bulgarian, who wanted the clash on neutral territory, has now confirmed he is willing to fight in London.

Revealing his thoughts, Pulev remains hopeful a contract can be signed soon.

“Calm down Champ,” said Pulev. “I see that you are very worried to fight away from home. You are absolutely right to be, haha!

“But rest assured, if necessary I’m ready to come to London. To bust you up in front of your own fans!

“Until then, tell Mr. Hearn not to get ahead of himself, we do not have a deal yet!”

Pulev is bidding to inflict a second defeat on Joshua following a spectacular knockout victory by Andy Ruiz Jr. last June in New York.

Promoter Bob Arum, who looks after Pulev’s affairs, has even predicted AJ will once again be stopped and exposed.







FURY

Going even further, Arum has predicted Pulev will then fight Tyson Fury for a clutch of world titles once ‘The Gypsy King’ takes the WBC strap from Deontay Wilder.

It’s a cunning plan for Top Rank to be the major heavyweight players by the end of the year. New signing Jarrell Miller will then be pushed for a title shot in 2021.

As for Pulev, the dangerous puncher – who has only lost to ex-Joshua foe Wladimir Klitschko, will be seen as a firm threat to the top division crown.

Any aura of invincibility Joshua enjoyed previously was firmly blown out of the water by Ruiz at Madison Square Garden.