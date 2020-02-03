Floyd Mayweather Super Bowl ‘assault’ police report filed despite video

World Boxing News

📸 Stewart Cook / Fox Sports

According to TMZ, A police report was filed against former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather for an alleged assault in Miami.

Mayweather was attending the Super Bowl, won by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday when a valet asked for a picture.

TMZ believes the accuser, Ricco Kimborough made the complaint despite video showing no such incident taking place.

Kimborough says Mayweather put hands on him, although a clip obtained by the news outlet shows otherwise.

It happened at the Fontainebleau Hilton on Saturday morning. Mayweather turned down Kimborough’s request for a photo.

The 32-year-old then got involved in a slanging match with the ‘Money’ man.

What goes down in the video should be enough to clear Mayweather despite Kimborough stating the security “pushed him away” and Mayweather making threats of, “I’ll beat your ass.”

In another exchange, Kimborough is heard shouting, “I’ll get all your money too!” – Floyd then replies: “You can get this ass-whooping for free.”

FURY

In other news, undefeated unabashed British fighter Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is ready to challenge the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Deontay ” Bronze Bomber” Wilder, on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fury who`s enjoying a brilliant boxing renaissance commented:

“I was born ready to be a champion. I feel good in training camp. Everything has gone very well. There are no excuses. Everything is dedication and sacrifice, day after day.”

“The first fight I wanted to get in and get it over. It did not work. No matter what people say, I didn’t win. I count the draw as a defeat.

“We are giant heavyweights. I have had 20 knockouts, so I am very capable of knocking out my rivals. When you underestimate the power of another person, you usually end up defeated. If I am a great puncher or not, I don’t think anyone else can equalize with heart and determination. I will put my iron will to knock out Deontay Wilder.

“How to beat a massive puncher? You have to work well. He gets great power from his long arms. I have to keep it at a distance so that he absorbs some of my power.

“He had a great performance against Ortiz. But he did what he was supposed to do. He knocks everyone out. He was relaxed and calm under pressure.

“Wilder has knocked out 43 opponents. I respect him. He has incredible power and his name lives up to the best of all time. He is a great puncher but I can defeat him.”