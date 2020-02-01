Possible Saitama, Japan clash ratified from Canelo side for the first time

Ringside

📸 Dave Thompson / Mikey Williams

World Boxing Council chiefs have ratified a recent claim from Japan that Canelo could fight in the Land of the Rising Sun this coming May.

As WBN reported last week, The Daily Sincho outlined a potential date and venue from the side of potential foe Ryota Murata.

Canelo vs Murata could happen on May 24 in Saitama, which the WBC says has now been confirmed from the side of the pound for pound king.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is studying a proposal for his next fight to be in Japan, for May 24, according to sources close to the Mexican fighter, in what would be his first fight of the year,” said the WBC.

The WBC Franchise champion would fight on May 24 in Japan against Japanese star Ryota Murata.

Sources claim that the fight could take place on this specific date, in order to televise live and primetime in the United States on Saturday night, as is customary.

Because the Tokyo Dome has no dates available in May, the evening would be held at the Saitama Super Arena, which has a fans capacity for thirty-seven thousand fans. This would be the largest audience for an event involving a Japanese boxer.

“Canelo” Álvarez is expected to make an official announcement soon, since according to his promoter Óscar de la Hoya, “Canelo” will fight twice this year.

DEONTAY WILDER

In other news from the WBC, heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has discussed his forthcoming clash with Tyson Fury.

The undefeated World Boxing Council heavyweight champion has no doubts about the outcome of his rematch against undefeated Fury on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

He boldly declares: “The training camp has been awesome and amazing. I feel very happy. It’s great to be at this point in my career.

“After all the struggles I`ve been through to reach where I am. When you get a happy Deontay Wilder in the training camp, you can definitely expect great things from me. That is precisely what I`m going to give the fans.”

“Talking of Fury, I’ve never seen or tasted his power. Of which he`s been talking about so much. It hasn’t been consistent like mine. I never felt his power when we fought. And that’s why I really don’t care what he says.

“Fury`s strategies, his plans, and other things really motivate me. Because it means that this time he comes to fight. I look forward to that on February 22.

“I am utterly unpredictable in the ring. So when you build too many opinions with too many people who think you have what it takes to win, you invariably fail.







VICTORY

“I think this victory will be more special than any of the others. With that controversial draw, I consider Tyson a colleague of this era.

“The other boxers in the division just don’t want to come and have fun. We can both enjoy what we do day after day. Because when the bell rings, anything can happen!

“We both have to enter the ring as we did in the first fight. With our hearts in our fists and the warrior mentality we always hold. When you get to this point, the stage itself is set for a great fight.”