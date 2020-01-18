Vacant WBC cruiser title: Glowacki out, Cieslak in for Makabu in Kinshasa

Ringside

Number one contender Ilunga Makabu and number two Michal Cieslak will fight it out for green and gold at the 200 pounds limit.

The WBC confirmed the world championship in the Cruiserweight division.

It will take place in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, January 31.

Krzysztof Glowacki was originally due to be in the opposite corner to Makabu. A late change sees his fellow countryman earn a shot.

Makabu, who is promoted by Don King, will be fighting Cieslak for the vacant championship in the first world title fight in DRC in 45 years.

“I am very happy that the fight is going on as ordered by the WBC. Also, that Don King Promotions has clarified a few misunderstandings. Working together with his local promotional partners Tarik Saadi and General Luyoyo,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Makabu comes from two important victories against Russian fighters Dmitry Kudryashov and Aleksei Papin.

For his part, Cieslak, who remains undefeated as a professional, arrives in the fight after knocking out Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola in three rounds.

Michal is fully aware of the great opportunity. He wants to be crowned world champion. To join the select group of Polish champions.

They include Dariusz Michalczewski, Tomasz Adamek, Krzysztof Włodarczyk and Głowacki.

While Ilunga is determined to make his compatriots proud.







KING-RY

Ryan Garcia will have his first fight of the year on February 14. He defends the Lightweight Silver title of the World Boxing Council against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs).

The card presented by Golden Boy Promotions. it will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Undefeated Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) appears in the main match.

“I am very excited to return to the ring. I go with the desire to surprise the world. And I will show everyone that I am here to stay, ” Ryan said.

He trains with Mexican Eddy Reynoso.

Garcia is doing a great training camp because he doesn’t want to have any surprise when facing his Nicaraguan rival.

At 21, Ryan is considered one of the greatest youth talents in this sport. In his most recent fight, he knocked out Romero Duno in one round to defend his undefeated record and to win the WBC Silver title.

On the same upcoming card Venezuelan Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (46-5, 28 KOs), who`s a former triple world monarch, will return to the ring against a rival to be confirmed.

ALVAREZ vs SEALS

Tonight, former champion Eleider ‘Storm’ Álvarez will face Michael ‘Cannon Handz’ Seals at Turning Stone Resort Casino, in a light heavy storm.

The vacant World Boxing Council Continental Americas will be contested. It brings the winner appreciably closer to an opportunity for the world crown.

The Alvarez-Seals fight will be broadcast live and exclusively on ESPN +, the leading multi-sport broadcast service, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.