Dominic Donegan looks forward to Celtic Clash X outing on Feb 14

RINGSIDE

Cavan light middleweight Dominic Donegan goes into 2020 full of confidence following a ringing endorsement from a legendary light middleweight.

The Drumgoon puncher fights for the fifth time on February 1st, featuring on the Celtic Clash 10 bill at the Devenish Venue in Belfast. Donegan is enjoying a high level of activity having fought just last month – where he caught the eye of a certain Sergio Martinez.

The Spain-based Argentine was both a light middleweight and middleweight world champion and, since retirement, has moved into promoting boxing. ‘Maravilla’ had Donegan on his show in Torrelavega, Northern Spain, last month, and was suitably impressed with ‘The Bomb’.

Donegan describes how “he came up to me after my fight and said he was very impressed with my fight and that I was going places. To hear that from someone like that means so much and makes all the training you do worthwhile. It was so good to get talking to Sergio Martinez. I got nice snaps for my scrap book and great memories. Fighting on that card in Spain was something else. It was a boxer’s dream to fight in front of that many people. To get a nice warm welcome the way I did was just amazing. It makes you want more of them fights makes me more hungry.”

With a vote of confidence coming in from a soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Donegan is adamant that he is Ireland’s best light middleweight and he is hopeful that victory on February 1st will lead to a title shot. The Army man outlined how going in 2020 I want that BUI Celtic title shot after this fight Feb 1st. Then and the end of 2020 I want to hopefully have another five fights to take my up to 10 fights in total and then challenge for that Irish belt.”

The light middleweight scene is packed with fighters on the brink of domestic honours. The likes of Limerick’s Graham McCormack, Dubliner Cillian Reardon, Bray’s Eddie Treacy, and local rival Owen Duffy from Shercock are all closing in on a Celtic title tilt.

Donegan is open to fighting any of his fellow Irish 154lbs fighters. The Boxing Ireland Promotions prospect is even grateful for their presence on the circuit, not just because it could lead to some classic encounters, but because they prove massive motivation for him.”

Explaining his ‘all comers’ attitude, Donegan describes how “as I said at the start of my career, I am open to any fights if they make sense and my coach and my manager is happy. I will fight anyone who is put in front of me. There all loads of light middleweights at the minute and it’s so good to see. It makes for plenty of good fights and makes you push harder.

I am looking forward to my fight on the 1st of February. The following keeps growing. I am actually selling more tickets that my first fight which I can’t believe, but I am getting very good support and I can’t wait to put a show on for all my fans.”

‘Celtic Clash 10’ is headlined by Irish featherweight champion Eric Donovan and also features a clash between light welters Stephen Webb and Francy Luzoho as well as appearances from Bray super bantam Sam Carroll, Dublin welter John Joyce, Sligo Town welter Aaron Gethins, Kildare Town light welter Katelynn Phelan, Tramore super middle Rhys Moran, North Belfast light middle Owen O’Neill, Crumlin light middle Tony McGlynn, and Leixlip light welter Senan Kelly.

Tickets cost €40 (unreserved) or €55 (ringside) and can be bought from all the boxers on the bill. To buy from Dominic Donegan, contact him through his social media or at Universe.com.