Olympic medalist, 7-0, assures concerned fans over plan to ditch gloves

World Boxing News

Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez has responded to fan worries over his forthcoming move to fighting without gloves.

Hernandez, undefeated as a pro since turning over one the back of success at Rio 2016, has joined David Feldman’s Bare Knuckle outfit.

Ahead of an imminent debut in BFKC, followers of Hernandez took to social media to reveal the trepidation.

At just 24 years of age, many believe the timing is not right and the American should focus on boxing.

Airing his own passionate views, Hernandez gave as good a reassurance as possible under the circumstances.

“I appreciate y’all who are concerned about me! But!! If it’s something I want to do then I expect you to support me!!

“Because no matter what at the end of the day I’m my own boss. I do what I want rather you with me or against me!! I’ma leave it at that!”

I appreciate y’all who are concerned about me! But!! If it’s something I want to do then I expect you to support me!! Because no matter what at the end of the day I’m my own boss and I do what I want rather you with me or against me!! Ima leave it at that!🤫👊🏼🥊 — Nico Hernandez (@NicoMHernandez) January 8, 2020

Upon signing on the dotted line, Hernandez explained his reasons for the surprise move. He said: “BKFC is doing some amazing things in combat sports.

“This is as real as it gets. Now I get to punch someone in the face without gloves.

“I can’t wait to fight for the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the world. When I step into the ring on March 14, the gloves come off!”







BKFC

BKFC owner, Feldman added: “We are very pleased to sign Nico Hernandez to a contract to fight March 14.

“Nico is very talented and always brings his aggressive style to the table. This indicates the direction we are going, by signing young stars with great potential.

“Nico is one of many great boxing signings we will have in 2020 for BKFC. We can’t wait to see what Nico delivers!”

An opponent for Hernandez on March 14 is yet to be revealed.

Without a professional fight for almost a year, it seems Hernandez is content with his decision to pause a 7-0 run in the sport of boxing.

Where that move turns out to be the correct one, only time will tell.