Split-T add undefeated cruiserweight to their ranks

RINGSIDE

Split-T Management has signed undefeated cruiserweight Brandon Glanton to a managerial contract.

Glanton of Riverside, California has a record of 11-0 with nine knockouts. Glanton is trained by Jason Jones.

The 27 year-old Glanton began boxing at the age of 21 as he was working at a K-Mart and co-worker Corey Wilson, who was a professional MMA Fighter, led Brandon to the gym.

Glanton played two-years of college football at Albany State as a Defensive End and Nose Tackle.

Glanton describes himself as a pressure fighter. “I am hard nosed with lots of tenacity. I have good hand speed and power. I want to make these fighters jump over top rope. I have good rings smarts and I know how to move around the ring. Pressure bursts pipes,” said Glanton.

Glanton’s amateur record was 44-6 and he won two National Qualifying tournaments for the U.S. Olympic team, and took 3rd place in the United States Olympic Trials.

Glanton turned professional on May 6, 2017 with a 1st round stoppage over Willie Kyles, and is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Jose Humberto Corral.

“I am excited to sign with Split-T Management. I had an opportunity to sign with Split-T Management out of the amateurs, but I was naive about the boxing business so I did not sign with any manager. As I started to understand the business, I called Dave McWater back, and we made a deal. I see what Split-T Management and their fighters are doing and I wanted to be part of the team,” said Glanton.

“Brandon is a terrific prospect with a great professional style and power. I see big things from him in the future and he will be in some very big fights,” said McWater.

Glanton has a college degree in Health Care Administration from Albany State.