SEVENTY boxing fights for 2020: Seventeen which MUST happen

WBN Staff

📸 Dave Thompson / Stacey Verbeek

WBN has decided to veer away from the traditional ’17 fights’ in order to compile a list of the top 50 boxing fights which fans should get to see in 2020.

Alongside that compilation, World Boxing News will choose a ‘starred’ bout, which will ultimately be that one encounter to represent any given division.

It’s been a good year for fight fans, but also a worrying one. The trend of non-boxers competing in the ring has blighted the sport.

Plus, judging decisions are once again a frustration, whilst the top contenders avoiding each other carried on a rancid trend.

There were a few highlights, but they were few and far between. It’s hoped a lot more top quality action is to come this year.

Beginning at minimumweight, we now list 50 punch-ups to make any punter drool at the prospect.

MINIMUMWEIGHT – 105 lbs

Wanheng Menayothin vs Knockout CP Freshmart ⭐

There’s no contest at 105 pounds. Making the 74-0 strawweight super-fight is the only order of business in the lowest division.

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT – 108 lbs

Ken Shiro vs Hiroto Kyoguchi ⭐

Pitching the two champions together on home soil in Japan would be THE unification fight of 108 pounds.

FLYWEIGHT – 112 lbs

Kosei Tanaka vs JC Martinez ⭐

Tanaka vs Martinez has quickly escalated over the course of 2019. Tanaka is all dominant and a three-weight title holder already. Whilst Martinez proved to be a solid puncher with exceptional skills in what was a breakout year.

Kosei Tanaka vs Moruti Mthalane

JC Martinez vs Moruti Mthalane

Kosei Tanaka vs Artem Dalakian

JC Martinez vs Artem Dalakian

Artem Dalakian vs Moruti Mthalane

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT – 115 lbs

Roman Gonzalez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai III ⭐

The pair fought twice, with an argument for one win apiece. But with Jerwin Ancajas, Juan Estrada and Kazuto Ioka all potentially moving up in 2020, Gonzalez vs Srisaket could prove to be the fight to make at 115 pounds.

Kal Yafai vs Jerwin Ancajas

Jerwin Ancajas vs Kazuto Ioka

Juan Estrada vs Jerwin Ancajas

Kazuto Ioka vs Juan Estrada

Juan Estrada vs Kal Yafai

Roman Gonzalez vs Juan Estrada II







BANTAMWEIGHT – 118 lbs

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire II ⭐

After one of the greatest fights in recent years, who wouldn’t want to see Inoue vs Donaire II in 2020. Donaire has the chance to win the WBC title, which would then make it even more lucrative for three versions of the 118 pounds strap.

Naoya Inoue vs John Riel Casimero

Naoya Inoue vs Kazuto Ioka

Juan Estrada vs Naoya Inoue

Naoya Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT – 122 lbs

Rey Vargas vs Daniel Roman ⭐

Let’s get it on. Vargas vs Roman for a trio of belts at 122.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Rey Vargas

FEATHERWEIGHT – 126 lbs

Josh Warrington vs Shakur Stevenson ⭐

The prospect of the pair sharing a right has been long-talked-about. Now both are champions, it could be on the cards in 2020.

Michael Conlan vs Shakur Stevenson

Gary Russell Jr. vs Michael Conlan

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT – 130 lbs

Leo Santa Cruz vs Carl Frampton III ⭐

The duo promised the fans a third fight. Let’s hope it finally happens in 2020.

Leo Santa Cruz vs Miguel Berchelt

Carl Frampton vs Miguel Berchelt

Oscar Valdez vs Carl Frampton

Leo Santa Cruz vs Oscar Valdez

LIGHTWEIGHT – 135 lbs

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez ⭐

The young buck versus the old master would be a special fight for three world titles at lightweight.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis vs Teofimo Lopez

Gervonta Davis vs Lee Selby

Devin Haney vs Lee Selby

Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT – 140 lbs

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor ⭐

Whenever there’s a chance to push two fighters together for four versions of the championship, it has to be taken. Here’s hoping.

Josh Taylor vs Regis Prograis II

Mikey Garcia vs Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis vs Jose Ramirez

Mikey Garcia vs Vasyl Lomachenko

Mikey Garcia vs Josh Taylor

WELTERWEIGHT – 147 lbs

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II ⭐

Seeing these two legends face each other again before the curtain finally comes down is the least the fans deserve.

Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford vs Manny Pacquiao

Errol Spence Jr. vs Shawn Porter II

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT – 154 lbs

Jermell Charlo vs Julian Williams ⭐

In what’s becoming one of the lowest-rated divisions, Charlo vs Williams is the standout fight.

MIDDLEWEIGHT – 160 lbs

Jermall Charlo vs Chris Eubank Jr. ⭐

With the 160 pounds superstars all considering campaigning at 168 for the new year, it could be down to Charlo and Eubank Jr. to give the fans something to shout about.

Canelo vs Jaime Munguia

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT – 168 lbs

Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III ⭐

It’s a saga that needs an ending. What better way to do that, than to pitch them together on May 2, 2020 in Las Vegas to finally settle it?

Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo vs Callum Smith

Callum Smith vs Billy Joe Saunders

Gennadiy Golovkin vs Callum Smith

Gennadiy Golovkin vs Billy Joe Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders vs Daniel Jacobs

Gennadiy Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs II

Callum Smith vs Daniel Jacobs

Callum Smith vs John Ryder II

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT – 175 lbs

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol ⭐

Two Russian powerhouses colliding with belts flying everywhere would be an awesome sight.

Canelo vs Artur Beterbiev

Artur Beterbiev vs Gilberto Ramirez

Canelo vs Dmitry Bivol

Canelo vs Gilberto Ramirez

Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez

CRUISERWEIGHT – 200 lbs

Canelo vs Andre Ward ⭐

Another poor division with virtually no depth. Therefore, Canelo moving up to cruiserweight to face a returning Andre Ward would be the dream.

HEAVYWEIGHT – 200 lbs+

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury III ⭐

With Wilder and Fury already meeting on February 22nd in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in twenty years, a trilogy would be great to see on the agenda for the summer.

Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

Beyond those three, there’s isn’t too much to write home about.