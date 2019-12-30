Josh Prince debuts against Adam Hazelton at Centre 200 in Nova Scotia

RINGSIDE

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) has revealed two of their undercard attractions for “Valentine’s Day Masscre” on Friday, February 14, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The event is headlined by undefeated cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki’s (11-0-0, 11KOs) WBC International Silver title defense against Vladimir Reznicek (9-2-2, 4KOs). Beginning with local content, Josh Prince of nearby Georges River makes his professional debut against Adam Hazelton (1-0-0) of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, in a four round, North Shore versus South Shore battle of provincial super middleweight prospects.

“It’s always good to see two guys from the same part of Canada step up and battle each other,” said Daniel Otter, managing director of TLP. “Prince was an amateur standout and Hazelton got his pro debut under his belt a month ago, earning an impressive win. Both of our local guys, Rozicki and Prince, have tough fights. That’s what everyone wants to see.”

The second contest announced by TLP will feature undefeated New Brunswick native Carolyn Redmond (2-0-0, 1KOs) returns to Maritimes to take on Karina Rodriguez (3-1-1, 2KOs) of México for four rounds or less of welterweight action.

Redmond fought twice in 2019, earning impressive victories over Veronica Diaz Marin and Gisela Noemi Luna. Rodriguez is tough for anyone. She battled Perla Hernandez to a draw in 2010, who herself stayed the distance with former world champion Ana Julaton, losing a majority decision.

Opponents for Jessie Wilcox (14-0-2, 9KOs) and new addition Brandon Brewer (23-1-1, 11KOs) will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for Ryan Rozicki versus Vladimir Reznicek, and the stacked undercard featuring Price and Redmond, are one sale at tickets.capebreton.ca and in person at the Centre 200 box office.