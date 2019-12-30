British actor takes stance on Josh Taylor: I’ll never watch his fights again!

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

British actor Vas Blackwood has vowed never to watch another Josh Taylor fight following a recent admission in court of racial abuse.

Taylor, who won the World Boxing Super Series tournament at super lightweight this year, was fined after pleading guilty in Scotland.

World Boxing News removed Taylor from the running for World Boxing News Fighter of the Year 2019. This was solely due to the fact Taylor was convicted after a guilty plea.

‘The Tartan Tornado’ has since apologized for his actions. But this hasn’t stopped Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star Blackwood from taking his stance.

Writing on social media, Blackwood said: “Never met Josh Taylor but having just read about his racist mindset I’ll never watch another one of his fights.

“We are living in serious times where Far-Right extremists are on the rise. Taking matters into there own hands by verbally and physically abusing Blacks.”

Blackwood is an avid boxing fan and regularly posts on his channels about the sport he loves.

For Taylor, the unified world title-holder has vowed to reflect on his brush with the law and come back a better person.

“I can only apologise. Not only to those whom I offended but to my family and friends for the upset I’ve caused,” said Taylor.

“There’s no excuse for the comments and the disturbance. I’m going to take some time off over Christmas to reflect on my actions. Ensure it never happens again.”

On a cocaine possession charge being dismissed, Taylor added: “I’m regularly tested by all the relevant authorities. And could be at any time regardless of when I’m fighting.

2020

Huge fights are on the horizon for Taylor in 2020. A possible undisputed unification with Jose Ramirez is just one.

A return against Regis Prograis, with whom Taylor enjoyed a Fight of the Year contender in the final of the WBSS, is another.

Clashes with Vasyl Lomachenko or Manny Pacquiao seemed out of reach despite some clamor for Taylor to chase the pair of legends.