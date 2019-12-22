Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury score easy knockout victories at Copper Box

Phil Jay

📸 Frank Warren

It was a fairly routine pre-Christmas outing for both Daniel Dubois and Tommy Fury as the pair bulldozed their way through tame opposition in London.

Fighting at the Copper Box Arena made famous during the 2012 Olympics, Dubois was headlining against Japanese also-ran Kyotaro Fujimoto.

Pictured eating hot dogs on the weekend of the fight, Fujimoto wasn’t expected to be much of a test. Promoter Frank Warren is finding it harder and harder to find foes for his big-hitting young heavyweight puncher.

Compared to Mike Tyson in his younger days by some, Dubois is touted as the future of the division at just 22.

Despite the flattering comparisons, Dubois can only defeat what is put against him. Fujimoto, in this case, was completely out-of-his-depth.

Put down by a jab, Fujimoto was out-classed, out-gunned and eventually laid out flat on his back by Dubois in just two rounds.

Gladly, Fujimoto was okay after what was a solid and hurtful KO.

Dubois is eyeing a world title shot over the next twelve months, according to Warren. But it’s hard to see either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder being able to give the young contender his shot for at least the next 24 months.

‘DDD’ would be best-served going for the mandatory spot with the WBA, WBO or IBF in a bid to eventually get the opportunity when he’s around 25.

For now, Dubois is picking up every belt possible. The European crown could be next provided Joe Joyce picks it up against Marco Huck next month.

The Joyce fight would be ideal for UK fight fans in the summer of 2020.







FAST FURY

In the co-feature, Tommy Fury fought against a Polish no-hoper with 26 losses from 28 bouts and the inevitable happened.

Campaigning in front of his new Love Island girlfriend for the first time, Fury was fed some helpless fodder in order to look good for his new beau.

It took Fury just over a minute to get the job done.

Tommy Fury was not hanging about 💥 He DESTROYS Binienda inside the first round on his return to the ring! Look how much it means to him after a year out of the ring 🙌#TheFightBeforeChristmas pic.twitter.com/9sI9iCKi1R — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) December 21, 2019

Welshman Liam Williams impressed on the 15-fight card as the middleweight contender beat-up and halted Alantez Fox.

The rangy Fox was pitched as a tough night’s work for Williams. Although the mood he was in, Williams was able to take out Fox in five.

Also on the bill, Sunny Edwards continued his push for a world title shot. Edwards won the British crown via unanimous decision.