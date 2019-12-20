Top heavyweight contender has eyes on facing Andy Ruiz Jr.

WBN Staff

📷 Mark Robinson

Adam Kownacki has given a scathing review on Andy Ruiz Jr. after being asked whether he deserved a trilogy showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Following his performance, Ruiz blamed several factors outside the ring, including the fame and fortune to which comes with being heavyweight champion to which has been met with heavy criticism.

Kownacki was unimpressed by the performance of the ‘Destroyer’ in the Middle East.

“Joshua boxed well. He had a good game plan, followed it and was able to outbox him. I was hoping he’d do better. Maybe knock him out to get the belts back,” Kownacki told Sirius XM.

Speaking about Ruiz’s unprofessionalism outside the ring, Kownacki added: “People die in the ring and you don’t want to take it seriously?”

“It’s funny y’ know, you have six months to get ready for the biggest fight of your life. You want to go out and party and enjoy it?

“Everybody has their priorities and his weren’t actually keeping those belts, they were just sort of the lifestyle.”

“If he comes back, gets a couple more wins, I don’t see why not (for a trilogy). Immediate no, definitely not.”

Kownacki Welcomes Ruiz Clash

The ‘Babyface’ heavyweight has collected impressive victories over former world champion Charles Martin and Gerald Washington since 2018.

The undefeated star most recently outpointed Chris Arreola to extend his record to 20-0 and admitted he would relish the opportunity to face Mexico’s first heavyweight ruler in 2020.

The pair were previously in contention to fight each other this year before Joshua came calling in the summer. However, with a trilogy seemingly out of reach for the time being, their paths may now cross sooner rather than later.







Speaking about the prospect of fighting Ruiz, Kownacki concluded: “Yeah of course (I would fight him), I don’t back down from nobody. Whatever my managers come up with, that’s what we’re going to do.”

