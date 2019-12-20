Santa is coming to town for Steve Goodwin as Romanian inks deal

RINGSIDE

“The Destruction machine” Romanian Andrei Santa has made his long awaited transition to professional boxing and has chosen leading boxing manager Steve Goodwin to steer his career.

The hard hitting Super-Featherweight will train under the tutelage of Steve Kipps in Chingford who has trained British Champion Ian Napa, Commonwealth Champion Jason Matthews and current English title contender Liam Dillon.

Known for his devastating punch power as an amateur, Santa has based himself in Tottenham, North London and is determined to reach the top in very quick time.

“I aim to blast my way to the attention of the leading TV promoters and once they are interested I know Steve will negotiate an excellent deal for me.”

Goodwin was delighted with the new acquisition “Andrei is going to be a very exciting addition to our team and will create excitement for all boxing fans. You wont want to blink when he is in the ring.”