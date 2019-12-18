EXCLUSIVE: Sergio Mora explains why Andre Ward WILL NOT comeback

WBN Staff

Following an Amir Khan’s claim about Andre Ward coming out of retirement to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Sergio Mora concluded his exclusive and extensive interview with WBN talking about the chances of the latter making a comeback.

Mora himself has refused to close the door on lacing the gloves up and believes everyone has their price.

One thing Mora and Ward have in common is the Contender. The ‘Latin Snake’ was the shows first winner after beating long-time rival Peter Manfredo Jr. while Ward hosted the most recent series in 2018.

The former WBC titlist admitted he gave Ward some words of wisdom before he took part in the fifth season.

“Every great champion in history has come back for the right price. I think Ward is no exception,” Mora exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Everyone believes that he’s going to come back. But anyone who knows Andre Ward personally, and I’m not one of them but I got to know a little bit of how he works from The Contender, the reason he is a great man is because he doesn’t cut any corners. He studies and researches.

“He called me before that show aired and asked me for advice on how to be a better host. I’m like man, ‘you’ve got this great pound-for-pound boxer calling me for advice’. That’s how great he is, he doesn’t cut no corners.

“He wants to get every bit of information. So with that said, I don’t think he comes back because I think he’s taking retirement as a challenge. Every challenge that man has faced he’s conquered.

RETIRED

Should Ward decide to have one last dance then he won’t be short of offers with Canelo being top of that list.

However, after announcing his shock retirement in 2017, Ward left the game on top. More importantly, with his health intact.

The American has continued to remain onscreen since calling it quits though, with roles in the latest two instalments of the Rocky franchise.

He is rapidly building up his profile as one of the best analysts in the game with ESPN. So perhaps he’ll prefer to watch from ringside?