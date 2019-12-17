Tyson Fury accepts Anthony Joshua offer to share Vegas ring next month

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson / WBC

Heavyweight star Tyson Fury is set to draft in Anthony Joshua for sparring when his training camp kicks off in Las Vegas next month.

Fury reacted to an offer from Joshua to join his stint under new trainer SugarHill Steward in preparation for a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Wilder vs Fury II is set to happen on February 22nd, most likely at the world-famous MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Making the gesture in an interview this week, Joshua aims to plot the downfall of Wilder to set up an eventual meeting with Fury.

“I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time,” Joshua told Sky Sports News. “I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would.

“So, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil.

“If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him (in Las Vegas) to get him ready for Wilder.”

Responding within hours, Fury gladly accepted. ‘The Gypsy King’ said: “I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating.

“I hope you mean it. I’d love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ – no problem.”







LAS VEGAS

The agreement comes after Fury’s new coach Steward, nephew of the great Manny Steward, exclusively outlined details of the Wilder camp to World Boxing News.

“From what I know it should be Las Vegas. That’s what he told me,” Steward told WBN.

“He said he had a camp in Las Vegas already from what I know. He was with Ben Davison and now he’s not, Ben Davison is out of the team.

“So I guess that was the original training camp and that’s what I’m looking forward to.

“The whole thing should start in January. We’re going to start the new year off right,” he concluded.

Joshua had been linked to facing Wilder for all the heavyweight marbles in 2018. It now seems the four-belt champ wants to push the American out of the picture altogether.

But should Fury beat Wilder early in 2020, the pair are in line for a third fight immediately after. This fact, alongside a mandatory fight against Dillian Whyte stipulated for February 2021, sees Joshua on the outside looking in until at least the summer of that same year.