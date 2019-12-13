Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. clash given green light by WBC President

WBN Staff

📸 Ed Mulholland / Amanda Westcott

Ex-unified ruler Andy Ruiz Jr. has been all-but promised a shot at the World Boxing Council heavyweight title in the future should he keep his weight in check.

The 30 year-old ballooned in weight over the last four weeks of camp to face Anthony Joshua in a Saudi Arabia rematch last week.

Readily admitting to not watching what he ate and not being disciplined enough, Ruiz obviously felt he could beat Joshua at less than one hundred percent.

Not so, as Joshua slimmed down and changed his tactics with the help of old enemy Wladimir Klitschko.

With some reflecting to do, Ruiz will be able to have the consolation prize of being rated in the top five by the WBC come January.

This means a shot at Deontay Wilder is highly possible in the coming year once the Tyson Fury saga comes to an end.

Here’s what the WBC and Sulaiman had to say on Wilder vs Ruiz Jr:

Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz may have the opportunity to dispute the heavyweight title of the World Boxing Council, says its President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Ruiz lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on Saturday in the rematch against Englishman Anthony Joshua.

Mauricio said that despite the defeat, Ruiz will occupy a high position in the rankings of the WBC. And for this reason, he would be a viable option to fight for the title currently held by American Deontay Wilder.

“Andy is going to be well rated. Not only because of the big surprise he gave in June. He has a good record, showing good things. He’s in the boxing elite.

“Andy doesn’t need to have qualifying rounds or something else. Maybe he should rest, reflect on what he did wrong. The move on with his career,” Mauricio Sulaiman said.







At the end of his fight, Ruiz, who was NABF champion. This is endorsed by the WBC. He explained that he did not have a good preparation and appreciably too many distractions.

“I don’t add up to the many statements that criticize Andy. He made a mistake. It cost him. Now he has to learn so he doesn’t repeat that again,” stressed the President of the WBC.

Now recognized in the ‘big four’, Ruiz needs a solid win to get himself firmly back in the frame for those huge bouts.

A third fight with Joshua would also be possible. But Ruiz has to stabilize his weight and potentially put a couple more green lights in the win column.