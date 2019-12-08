Jermall Charlo takes out Dennis Hogan, defends WBC title at 160

Ringside

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo successfully defended his title for the second time.

Charlo, now 30-0 with 22 KO’s, stopped highly-ranked Irish contender Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) with a showstopping one-punch knockout.

The blow landed in the seventh round of Saturday night’s live action on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. Presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Houston’s Charlo, one of the most exciting young champions in the sport, delivered on his promise that he would close the show in spectacular fashion after going the distance in his previous two bouts.

At :28 of round number seven, Charlo set Hogan up by feinting on the jab before connecting on a ferocious left hook to Hogan’s nose that sent him falling against the ropes.

The 34-year-old Hogan, who was moving up after most recently challenging for the title at 154 pounds, rose to his feet before the ten count, but referee Charlie Fitch waived off the bout.

When Hogan was dropped in the seventh round, it was the third time in his career that he had been down and the second time during the fight.

In the third round, a vicious left uppercut from Charlo just 12 seconds into the frame sent Hogan rolling backwards onto the canvas, but the Irishman rose quickly and acrobatically to his feet.

Despite throwing far fewer punches, Charlo had the more effective and efficient attack. Charlo landed 86 of the 266 punches he threw (32%) while Hogan landed just 71 of the 418 punches he threw (17%).

Despite Hogan landing on 61 power punches compared to 57 for Charlo, Hogan was unable to hurt Charlo, while Charlo’s trademark power resulted in another highlight reel stoppage.

“I made it through 2019 and we’re going to 2020 with 20/20 vision,” said Charlo in the ring following the fight. “Shout out to Dennis Hogan for giving me real competition and for coming up to fight me.Of course my power prevailed tonight.

“We’ve been working on that (the uppercut). I try to take him out with every punch and we work hard for it. He got up and he fought like a champion.

“Ronnie (Shields) told me to cut him off. I just threw the shot and I made sure I threw it right on the money.

“The middleweight division is wide open. I’m the WBC Champion so I’m going to enjoy this and spend time with my team.

“I’m here to fight whoever. You have to make the right decisions and do it at the right time. That’s what it’s all about.”







HOGAN

“I wanted to keep going but the decision was fair enough by the referee,” said Hogan. “But I didn’t see the punch coming on the second knockdown.

“I was trying to keep boxing him but then all of a sudden I was on the ground and the fight was over.

“I’m looking forward to spending the Christmas holiday with my family, taking a month off. Then we’ll work on what’s next for me.”