Sylvester Stallone supports Andy Ruiz Jr. ahead of Anthony Joshua 2

WBN Staff

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has thrown his weight behind Andy Ruiz Jr. as the Mexican bids to cement his position as heavyweight champion.

Ruiz Jr. battles Anthony Joshua for a second time this Saturday night, and having worked with both on the recent ‘One Night’ documentary, it seems clear where ‘Rocky Balboa’ is putting his money.

‘The Destroyer’ defeated Joshua back in June when dropping the Briton four times in what Stallone has labeled a ‘true Rocky story’ since.

Stallone is now wishing Ruiz Jr. all the best as we count down the hours to the second clash.

“ANDY RUIZ, JR: The reigning heavyweight champion of the world! I am privileged to have “The Mexican Rocky!” holding the shirt from the 2nd #Rocky film.

“Good luck on your upcoming title defense on December 7 on @dazn_usa. The shirt is available at @slystalloneshop.”

Replying to one of his idols, Ruiz said: “Thanks brotha that really means a lot. I’m so thankful of u supporting me much love to you thank u again.”

Discussing the bout, a determined Ruiz has no intention of giving up his clutch of title belts.

“It’s been a long three months of camp. I’ve been training really hard for this fight. Like June 1, I made history, and I think the importance is to remake history on Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia,” said Ruiz.

“Not much to say, but I’m ready to rock and roll. I know AJ is going to come in with a different game plan. I know he’s prepared, motivated, being more cautious.







PAYING OFF

“I know he’s going to try and box me around. My job is to prepare for whatever comes my way.

“I don’t want these beautiful belts to go away. Remember I’ve been doing this since I was six, it’s finally paying off, and no way I’m going let these belts go.

“I’m going to die trying, and do anything that’s possible to get that victory. It’s been a long journey, long roller coaster in my life, and no way I’m going to let these go Dec. 7.

“Let the best man win.”