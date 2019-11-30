Deontay Wilder reveals ‘measurement skill’ was key to taking out Luis Ortiz

WBN Staff

📸 Frank Micelotta / FOX Sports

Deontay Wilder believes more credit needs to be given to his skills inside the boxing ring as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ delivered a ‘measured’ knockout of Luis Ortiz.

Visible gasps flew around the MGM Grand Garden Arena last Saturday night as Wilder detonated an unreal punch to take Luis Ortiz out when down on the scorecards.

At the time WBN had Ortiz one point ahead in the contest, which was bettered by the judges who saw it wider in favor of the Cuban.

It looked for all the world as if Wilder was on the way to losing his undefeated record. The fighter himself had no worries about the knockout eluding him.

“I had to go in and out and finally I found my measurement,” said Wilder. “I saw the shot and I took it. My intellect is very high in the ring and no one gives me credit for me.

“I think I buzzed him with a left hook earlier in the round and I took it from there.”

Subsequently, the WBC heavyweight champion continued his title reign after landing a huge punch Ortiz had no answer to. Wilder made his 10th consecutive successful title defense.

The record ties him Wilder with such greats as Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, Tommy Burns and Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko as the only heavyweight champions to achieve that feat.

Despite Ortiz controlling much of the action, much of Wilder’s attack throughout the first six rounds was centered on his jab and a sweeping left hook that didn’t seem to land cleanly until early in round seven.







With the seventh round waning, Wilder used a feint and a straight right cross to put Ortiz down. It was the first time he had been hurt at all in the fight.

Wilder was not very active in the early rounds. While Ortiz was able to effectively jab, move and throw overhand lefts to rack up rounds on the scorecard.

Afterward, Wilder gave his opponent warranted credit.

“With Ortiz, you can see why no other heavyweight wants to fight him,” outlined Wilder. “He’s very crafty. He moves strategically and his intellect is very high.

“I had to measure him in certain places.”