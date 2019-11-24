Deontay Wilder, behind on the cards, needed ONE SHOT to beat Luis Ortiz

Phil Jay

Deontay Wilder once again proved to be the most exciting heavyweight on the planet with a spectacular knockout in Las Vegas.

The WBC heavyweight champion was measured throughout, giving away rounds to the better boxer in the avoided Luis Ortiz.

Wilder took his time, patiently waiting for his opportunity. It eventually came in the seventh and that was all she wrote.

One straight shot, through the guard of Ortiz, changed the game. There was no way Ortiz was able to carry on due to the sheer power.

With the win, Wilder proves his marker as the hardest hitter in the sport. Whilst Ortiz can come again as a world class fighter.

Next up for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ is Tyson Fury in February.

Leo Santa Cruz claimed a ‘title’ in a fourth weight class with a gutsy display against an outclassed Miguel Flores.

Santa Cruz was clearly acclimatizing to the higher division but was by far the more skilled operator.

After twelve rounds, Santa Cruz carded a unanimous decision.

After coming in four and half pounds overweight, Julio Ceja was kept on the bill by Brandon Figueroa‘s desire to fight, and fight he did.

For the duration, the pair engaged in a gutter war, with the final decision being a split draw.

Both had successes in the fight, but Figueroa seemed to do enough to take the decision.

In the Pay-Per-View opener, Leduan Barthelemy was guilty of not protect himself at all times when allowing Eduardo Ramirez to land clean shots without keeping his guard up.

Ramirez clocked Barthelemy clean many times and the lack of covering up came back to haunt the pre-fight favorite in the fourth.

In the process of gaining a technical knockout, Ramirez avenged a previous loss to Barthelemy.

BROTHER

Marsellos Wilder, brother of Deontay, was brutally taken out by a one-punch haymaker from Dustin Long.

In a nothing fight, which was tentative for the first three rounds, Long landed a massive left to lay Wilder out completely.

As soon as Wilder’s head hit the canvas, referee Jay Nady had no hesitation calling it off in the fourth.

Furthermore, Wilder has now lost two fights already, badly by stoppage, and may have to reconsider his career path.