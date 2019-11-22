Rockin’ Fights 37 final press conference round-up

RINGSIDE

Fighters and media gathered at “The Main Event” in Farmingdale for Star Boxing’s official presser ahead of Saturday nights “Rockin’ Fights” card at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island.

A thrilling night of fights is around the corner as DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 18-2-1 7KO’s) puts his WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental Title’s on the line in a rematch with stablemate JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY 10-4 1KO).

The co-feature WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight bout is a throwback fight to the neighborhood battles of the past between Italian, SIMONE FEDERICI (Roma, Itlay, 15-2-1 7KO’s) and Albanian STIVENS BUJAJ (Shkoder, Albania 17-2-1 11KO’s).

DASHAUN “TOOSWEET” JOHNS (Bronx, NY 2-0 1KO) and ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, NY 4-0 1KO) put their undefeated records on the line in front of the expected sold out crowd. The full action packed six bout card can be seen LIVE and free via FightNight Live on the Star Boxing Facebook page, starting at 7:40PM.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA kicked off the presser, praising the hot bed for boxing that Huntington has become, “you cannot get the experience you get at The Paramount anywhere else. The fans, the loud noise, its truly unlike anywhere else.” DeGuardia continued, “on this card Saturday night, you’re going to see the next round of guys who are going to the top. We are going to see a neighborhood rivlary, like a throwback to the old days, and a rematch between two guys who really brought it back in September of 2018.”

Danny Gonzalez took to the mic first saying, “the energy last fight was crazy, I’m just excited to do it again. This time I am going to leave no doubt – I dont know why there was doubt the first time – but this time there will be no doubt. At the end of the night you will here, AND STILL…”

Johnny Hernandez promptly responded, “we both know that there was a lot left in the air, and its great that we can settle it with gloves. I am excited for a great show. I guarantee I am coming through with the win, and I guarantee I am bringing the fireworks.”

The co-feature bout is anticipated to be a an action packed championship fight. Both Federici and Bujaj kept it short and to the point, as both know what’s at stake come Saturday night. Bujaj said,

“I’m excited to put on a great performance Saturday. I’m very exited to win this title and move on.” Federici, who traveled from Italy for this potential career defining bout stated, “Thank you to Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for this opportunity. I am 100% here to win.”

Dashaun Johns and Alex Vargas were both courtious to eachother, but the tension could be felt across the room. Johns spoke first, “I know his ‘0’ may be important to him, but this means much more to me than that, it is my legacy. I look foward to a great fight. I know he will be bringing his people, but don’t worry, I am bringing my people too.” Vargas then responded, “I have yet to fully show what I am capable of and I think this fight will be my time to show my full potential. I am looking foward to putting on a show, and I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

“Rockin’ Fights” 37 is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, featuring a WBC title doubleheader supported by an excellent six fight card. Doors open at 7:00PM and the event begins at 7:40PM.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 7:00 PM and event begins at 7:30 PM.