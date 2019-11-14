Federci vs Bujaj added to Rockin’ Fights 37 on Nov 23

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” at The Paramount on November 23 was announced with a bang when the DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 18-2-1 7KO’s) vs JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY 10-4 1KO) grudge rematch for the WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental titles was revealed.

Adding to the growing buzz, Star Boxing is pleased to announce a second WBC title will be on the line in the co-feature bout in a cruiserweight clash between Italian, SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERCI (Roma, Italy, 15-2-1 7KO’S) and Albanian, STIVENS “SUPERMAN” BUJAJ (Shkoder, Albania 17-2-1 11KO’s).

Both cruiserweights enter the bout looking to earn the WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight title. The neighborhoods of New York have seen Italians and Albanians side by side separated by less than the Adriatic Sea that joins the two countries.

While both fighters seek success in another New York enclave, this fight is for more than neighborhood bragging rights as world-wide opportunities await the winner with the coveted WBC belt and world ranking at stake.

Federici will be fighting for the second time in the US, after tearing apart the competition in Italy. The 26-year-old Rome native is an Italian National Champion and former IBF Mediterranean Champion.

Growing up tending his family bar in Corcolle, Rome, Federici began boxing with help from his uncle, a former Italian heavyweight boxer, who is still his coach to this day. “An opportunity like this does not come by often for Italian fighters,” said Federici, “I want to become world champion, and this fight we must win!”

Opposing Federici is Albanian born, New York resident, Stivens Bujaj. The 6’1, 29-year-old cruiserweight has not shied from big opportunities in the past, making appearances on ShoBox as well as at major venues such as the, Prudential Center, and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Making his pro-debut in 2010, Bujaj has earned the WBC USNBC and USA New York State Cruiserweight titles and looks to add another title to his mantle come November 23.

Bujaj warns fans not to blink during the WBC Continental America’s co-feature bout, “I don’t expect this fight to go 10 rounds, I feel like I’ll be able to get my opponent out of there early.”

Bujaj continued to talk about his opportunity on November 23, “I’ve built a great team of management and trainers around me which will finally allow me to fully prepare and fight at a world class level.” Bujaj continued, “this feels like a graduation fight which will put me one step closer to getting to world championship fights.”



“Rockin’ Fights” 37 is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, featuring a WBC title doubleheader.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster. com. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the event begins at 7:30 PM.