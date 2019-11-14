Eddie Hearn could be banned from promoting in Las Vegas for ‘violating Ali Act’

Phil Jay

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is under fire for what have been described as ‘potential violations of federal law’ and ‘violating the Ali Act’ in his dealings with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Hearn is attempting to promote a fight between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Arizona. This is despite the fact Chavez Jr. was handed a suspension by Nevada.

Chavez Jr. had refused to be drug tested by the NSAC when the fight was originally earmarked to take place in Las Vegas.

In a move that could have repercussions for Hearn, the Essex man shopped the event around to other States in the USA. Arizona eventually agreed to stage the contest.

Nevada chief Bob Bennett is not happy with the way Hearn has conducted himself.

Bennett has now threatened to revoke Hearn’s license to promote in the State in a letter requested from the NSAC by World Boxing News.

The document reads: “Based on Matchroom’s ongoing dealings with Chavez while he has been on suspension, it is apparent that Matchroom has violated Nevada law.

“Further, given that Chavez’s suspension is based on his refusal to submit to a drug test requested by the NSAC. Thus an anti-doping violation. It is apparent that the event scheduled to occur in Arizona on December 20, 2019, is in violation of the Ali Act. As such, Matchroom is promoting an event that potentially violates federal law.

“On November 7, 2019, I contacted Shaun Palmer, Matchroom’s Head of Legal and Business Affairs. I informed him of the legal issues with Matchroom’s dealings with Chavez discussed herein.

“I further informed him of the potential consequences should Matchroom not take corrective measures to comply with Nevada law, including that a violation of Nevada law would be considered by the NSAC when deciding whether to renew Matchroom’s promoter’s license.

“As of the date of this letter, the matters at issue have not been resolved.

“Given the above, grounds exist to bring disciplinary action against Matchroom before the NSAC.

“If Matchroom does not take the necessary action to come into compliance with Nevada law, our office will consider its options.”







ROSADO

Despite tickets going on sale for Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. imminently and subscribers potentially signing up for DAZN, the clash is under threat.

A replacement is already in place to step in for Chavez in Gabriel Rosado. Jacobs vs Rosado seems the most likely scenario at the moment.

For Hearn, the practices used in this event have obviously not gone down well with the Nevada Commission.

The criticism from Bennett comes just days after Hearn promoted two YouTubers on top billing in Los Angeles. Of which two world champions fought on the undercard.

Should lose his license to promote in Las Vegas, it will be a massive blow. Vegas has staged so many big fights of late.

Tyson Fury has twice headlined there in 2019. P4P king Canelo is a regular. Whilst Manny Pacquiao is also back on the scene.

Next up is Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Luis Ortiz at the MGM Grand. Wilder vs Fury II could also happen there in February.

Matchroom and Hearn could be frozen out from being involved on the famous strip in the future.

