WATCH: Stallone, Pacino, Lundgren take in Canelo vs Kovalev fight

WBN Staff

@TheSlyStallone

Saturday night certainly divided opinion due to the UFC/Boxing crossover and it was no different at the house of Sylvester Stallone.

The Hollywood legend and star of ‘Rocky’ entertained a cluster of A list guests, including old pals Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Also present were Avengers star Frank Grillo and Hangover actor Bryan Callen. Oh, and not to mention Oscar winner Al Pacino.

As with the fans on the night, the clutch of celebrities was split over which event to watch.

On one channel, UFC 244 was playing, whilst on another, the Canelo fight with Sergey Kovalev was counting.

Schwarzenegger decided to take in Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ belt, whilst the rest waited and entertained themselves prior to Canelo vs Kovalev.

It was worth the wait as Canelo blasted out Kovalev in the eleventh round.

SYLVESTER STALLONE

Fight night at Sly‘s! Guess we’re getting a little carried away watching the Canelo fight!

Arnold @Schwarzenegger was in the other room watching a great MMA fight… @Dolph_Lundgren @Stallone @bryancallen pic.twitter.com/mYuMyWTjV8 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) November 3, 2019









POST-FIGHT

In his post-fight interview, Canelo stated he may want to stay at the 175 pound limit.

“I’m very thankful. This is just a step in my career, in my history. All I ask of you, is to be patient because Canelo will make history. That’s a guarantee.

“The plan overall was patience, that was basically it – to have patience. We knew it was going to be five, six rounds and it was going to take some time for me to get him. But honestly, he’s a great fighter.

“I’m new at this weight, new in this division. Much credit to him, he’s a great fighter. But we stuck to our game plan. It was delayed a little bit but overall it was successful.

“It was a very close fight because he was defensive, he was closing up his guard. All he was doing was try to establish points, but we knew what was coming. Inevitably it would come, and everything came out the way we had planned.”

“[After this] the plan was to go down to 160, 165, but why not – maybe 175 again.

“We have to see what happens. Also, we have to do what’s best for us. We have to look for the best fights, the big fights, but obviously give the victories to Mexico.”

On a possible third fight with GGG, Canelo concluded: “It’s really not a challenge to me. We’ve fought 24 rounds and I beat him.

“It’s really not a challenge for me, but if it represents business, why not?”