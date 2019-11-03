Evander’s son Evan Holyfield wins debut in a matter of SECONDS

World Boxing News

Son of a legend Evan Holyfield wasted no time impressing on his debut as the youngster won in a matter of seconds.

The super welterweight looked sharp. Holyfield put Nick Winstead in danger through the opening exchanges.

In what could have been labelled a premature stoppage, Winstead was waved off in a sharpish manner after being dropped in a quarter of a minute.

It may well have been purely a move to give Holyfield the green light to dish out more punishment should Winstead have been allowed to continue.

WOW! Evan Holyfield wasted no time. The son of @holyfield is off and running in his pro career.#CaneloKovalev pic.twitter.com/k2xADYK7A0 — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘽𝙊𝙓𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@WorldBoxingNews) November 3, 2019

Blair Cobbs added another stoppage to his haul as Carlos Ortiz failed to come out for the seventh round.

Now 13-0-1 after a ninth KO, Cobbs was in control in the sixth. ‘The Flair’ had Ortiz hurt towards the end of the session.

Apparently injured, Ortiz informed the referee of his decision from a seated position.

Despite being in trouble himself earlier in the contest, Cobbs didn’t lack confidence post-fight.

“I am the definition of perseverance. I am the most exciting fighter today,” he declared. “I’ll fight anyone, anytime. Woo!”

In what was billed as an IBF super welterweight eliminator, Bakhram Murtazaliev moved closer to his shot at glory by defeating Jorge Fortea.

Murtazaliev is now 17-0. He scored a unanimous decision with the judges. Murtazaliev took the spoils 120-108, 119-109 and 118-110 after twelve rounds.

EARLY ACTION

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkreuth improved to 3-0 after taking Twon Smith’s best shot in their four-rounder.

Kalkreuth showed some promise despite the third round scare. He brushed aside Smtih via unanimous decision 40-36 twice and 39-37.

In the opening contest, Meiirim Nursultanov defeated Cristian Olivas. In the process, picking up the WBC USNBC Middleweight trinket.

Nursultanov was the far busier and classier of the two. He can boast a 3-0 record after a dominant win over ten rounds.

Scores carded unanimously for the Oxnard-based Kazakh. He took the decision 100-90 across the board.