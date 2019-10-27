‘Certified Scuba Diver’ Deontay Wilder reveals futuristic training camp

Ringside

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has been displaying his futuristic training camp as the ‘Til This Day’ bruiser continues preparations for November 23.

The WBC Heavyweight World Champion known as ‘The Bronze Bomber” is deep into training camp as he prepares for his blockbuster rematch against Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.

Wilder vs Ortiz 2 takes place as the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Recently, Wilder showed his talents in front of the camera filming the fight commercial for his highly-anticipated showdown.

The spot can be watched below after premiering on the Thursday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins.

Here it is baby, the official promo for #WilderOrtiz2!! You’re seeing it here FIRST! ✊🏿

If you saw the first fight then you know the rematch is gonna be WILD.

It’s gonna be EXPLOSIVE.

It’s gonna be ENTERTAINING.

And it’s DEFINITELY gonna end in a SPECTACULAR KO!!! 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Ma33YDynuh — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 24, 2019

“Working with FOX has been a blessing to my career and I’m looking forward to my first FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View,” said Wilder.

“We got the job done. I think the commercial we made is going to be great for the promotion. We put a lot of time, hard work and effort into it. I’m looking forward to it coming to fruition.

“For it to air on Thursday Night Football with millions of people watching is a great thing for the promotion.

“It means the world to me to give the fans this kind of excitement leading up to the fight. I’m very grateful for where I am in my career and I can’t wait to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Even with the big fight commitments, Wilder has flourished during training camp in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as he prepares to be primed when the first bell rings on November 23.

“Camp has been going amazing,” said Wilder. “I haven’t reached my full potential or peaked in camp yet. We’re still pressing and everything is moving smoothly and on schedule. I’m feeling good and I’m looking good as well.

“I’m working on throwing a lot of jabs and countering. I know that Ortiz likes to counter as well. I’ve been in there with him before.

“I understand what he wants to do and I can recognize certain weaknesses we’re looking to exploit. It’s going to be a good fight while it lasts.

“Everyone knows what to expect from Deontay Wilder. I don’t have time to play games and I don’t get paid for overtime.”

Always one to find ways to push his training and his overall physical fitness level, Wilder has incorporated swimming and scuba diving into his conditioning program.

“For those that don’t know, I’m a certified scuba diver,” said Wilder. “I enjoy it and I’ve been doing it for a few years now.

“It gives me relaxation and helps keep pressure off the muscles in my body. It helps my body tremendously.

“It’s also strengthening my legs and expanding my lungs so that I have more stamina. Water is great for exercise and I love it.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.







ABOUT WILDER VS. ORTIZ II

Wilder vs. Ortiz II will see boxing’s longest-reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. The fight happens Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa. He makes the first defense of his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja. Undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez in a matchup of former bantamweight champions