Connor Parker says patience is key ahead of ring return this weekend

RINGSIDE

Connor Parker believes his patience will pay off as he takes part in another tune up for title tests this weekend.

He next features on BCB Promotions’ next bill at King’s Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday October 12. The show has been called ‘Stokin The Fire.’

The Midlands super lightweight champion, who remains in possession of those honours, should have defended the belt in March.

Parker, from Woodville in Derbyshire, was paired with Cori Gibbs, who withdrew through injury, and there’s been no talk of a rescheduled date since.

That’s left the area boss looking to break through to national level, where Kay Prospere is the new English title holder after vanquishing Sam O’Maison.

The British crown is vacant, with Prospere put forward for his first defence against Joe Hughes, which will double up as an eliminator.

Phillip Bowes and Akeem Ennis Brown are the other side of the equation, so Prospere might be tied up chasing further glories for a while.

Parker is keeping tabs on developments and is staying in shape, a year on from when he won Midlands honours against Kevin Hooper.

The 23-year-old southpaw upset the odds to halt the experienced Hooper, a former Midlands and English titleist, who retired at the end of the fifth round.

Points wins have followed over Jamie Quinn, Chris Adaway and Des Newton, with successes over Quinn and Newton coming at King’s Hall.

Newton was his most recent action, with Parker overcoming bloodshed to roll over him by a 40-36 whitewash score, taking his pro record to 11 victories from 11 bouts.

He said: “I’ve been ticking over for most of the summer, I’m feeling nice and fit so I’m ready to fight. I’m looking forward to getting back in there.

“I’ve boxed at King’s Hall a couple of times before, my last time was there and it turned out to be a decent test.

“Des had a 50-50 sort of record, he was a tough lad so it made for a good little contest. I had to put up with a cut, so that made it interesting!

“We clashed heads, the blood was flowing from just above my right eye but, fortunately, it was going down the side of my face, so I could still see OK.

“I won well enough, in the end, and that’s the target again for October 12. I’m staying busy and waiting for something bigger to come up.

“I’m not sure if I’m vacating the Midlands title, no one has asked to challenge for it, as yet, and I might not have to make a decision until someone does.

“I’ve been watching what’s been going on, Kay won the English title but he’s got an eliminator for the British now, so he might vacate.

“Sam was the previous champion and it’s a belt that I still want so, perhaps, we could go for it if that happens. I’m always looking for opportunities.

“It’s been frustrating, this is my fourth fight since winning the Midlands and I could have even defended that by now.

“Cori hurt his hand, but there’s never been any talk of getting us back on so I’ve left it and moved on. I want better things.”

Midlands middleweight champion Nathan Heaney tops the King’s Hall bill, in a 10-rounder against an international opponent.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers, or purchase online here:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?olsPage=products%2Fstokin-the-fire