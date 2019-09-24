New opponent confirmed for Ashley Theophane on Oct 5 in Denmark

World Boxing News

As WBN previously reported, Ashley Theophane will fight Kassim Ouma on October 5th in Denmark following the withdrawal of his confirmed opponent.

Information which was given to World Boxing News earlier by Theophane has now be ratified by Q Boxing.

Theophane told WBN on September 19: “When I turned professional in 2002, I never thought I’d achieve what I have to date. British champion, 4x International Champion, world title challenger, headlining in Las Vegas and five years with Mayweather Promotions.

“I’m focused and determined to achieve my 50th professional win on October 5th. It’s a shame Kim Poulsen couldn’t be in the opposite corner but the show must go on. I could now face Kassim Ouma.”

Q said: “The British star Ashley ”Treasure” Theophane will face a new opponent after Kim Poulsen pulled out of the fight last week.

It has been some hectic days for the promoter team at QProBoxing. But Monday afternoon, a new opponent can be announced for the Ashley “Treasure” Theophane fight at Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje on October 5th.

The 39-year old British star will face Kassim Ouma, 40, of Uganda who fights under Dutch license. Ouma comes to Gilleleje with 44 bouts of which 29 have been won, 18 of them on knock-outs.

– It is a competent and worthy opponent for Ashley, QProBoxing promoter Thomas Møllenberg says.

– I expect a top fight on a high level between two experienced boxers.







BUSY

With Kim Poulsen’s withdrawal from the fight last Thursday, the weekend has been busy for QProBoxing.

– It has been a tough weekend. Ashley is an international and recognised boxer. He is a name for himself, and we had to find a worthy opponent. It has been hard with the short amount of time, Møllenberg says.

– We have made it, and Ashley has proved to be a true gentleman sticking to the contract we made with him. He is still more than ready to fight in Gilleleje.”

Tickets for Quaestor Fight Night in Gilleleje is still available and is sold through Ticketmaster. Streaming of the event is sold through QPPV.