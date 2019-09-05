Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz rematch to get NEW DATE, Nov 9 scrapped

Phil Jay

World Boxing News has been informed that the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will not happen on November 9th.

Ortiz and his team had told WBN on July 21st in Las Vegas that the clash would unfold on the date in question. Wider circulations then continued over the next few weeks.

But WBN now understands a new date has been found for the WBC title return. The clash will be a final bout for Wilder before the American battles Tyson Fury.

In their first meeting, Ortiz had Wilder hurt in the fight before being taken out late. Wilder was then unhappy with certain sections of the media.

Some reports stated Wilder had been helped by referee David Fields when in trouble. Fields was accused of prolonging the period in which ‘The Bronze Bomber’ recovered.

The pair will now go at it again after Wilder stated his intention to clear up any doubt in all his fights.

“Wilder v Ortiz II – To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights must get dealt with ASAP,” he stated on social media.

‘King Kong’ Ortiz went into the original bout with an impressive 28-0 record. Since then, the Cuban has scored three straight victories.

Razvan Cojanu (KO2), Travis Kauffman (KO10) and Christian Hammer (UD10) have pushed Ortiz to 31-1.

In regards to the new date, it would make sense for Wilder to bring the contest forward. November 9 seemed like an unworkable date. Especially due to a massive battle with Fury on February 22nd.

With just nine weeks remaining to the original mark, Wilder faces a race against time to put the clash together before mid-November.

October 26 or November 2nd would be far more ideal. Either would then give Wilder sixteen or seventeen weeks to prepare for another collision with ‘The Gypsy King’.

More will be revealed in the coming days.

