WBC Heavyweight Top 40 (Aug 2019): Dillian Whyte remains, Oscar Rivas drops

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Dillian Whyte has retained his place in the World Boxing Council rankings despite receiving a temporary suspension for an adverse finding.

The Briton is reported to have tested positive prior to facing Oscar Rivas on July 20.

Even worse for Whyte, opponent Rivas was subsequently not informed of the UK Anti-Doping results and the fight went ahead.

Due to secrecy surrounding the events, the WBC launched an investigation into the events which transpired.

If found guilty, Whyte risks being dropped from the WBC rating list. Whyte will also forfeit the mandatory spot he claimed with victory over Rivas in London.

A further punch in the gut for Rivas is the fact the WBC has dropped him from fourth to thirteenth following the points reverse.

Tyson Fury stays at second, whilst Anthony Joshua is third dependent on the former champion signing up to the Clean Boxing Program.

Pushing to be involved in the voluntary shake-up for current ruler Deontay Wilder in 2020 are the likes of Joe Joyce, Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter.

Another UK puncher in Daniel Dubois continued his rise by pushing to 18th. Dubois recently picked up the British title.

The in-form Charles Martin and Efe Ajagba have both received boosts by the WBC in recent weeks.

WBC Top 40 Heavyweights (AUG 2019)

CHAMPION: Deontay Wilder

1/ Dillian Whyte (Jamaica/GB)

2/ Tyson Fury (GB)

3/ Anthony Joshua (GB) * CBP/P

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Adam Kownacki (US)

6/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

7/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

8/ Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)

9/ Agit Kabayel (Germany) EBU

10/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

11/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

12/ Joe Joyce (GB)

13/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada) NABF

14/ Dominic Breazeale (US)

15/ Michael Hunter (US) * CBP/P







VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16/ Charles Martin

17/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

18/ Daniel Dubois (GB) YOUTH/BBB C

19/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)

20/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

21/ Hughie Fury (GB)

22/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

23/ Tyrone Spong (Surinam) LATINO

24/ Marco Huck (GB)

25/ Gerald Washington (US)

26/ Tony Yoka (France)

27/ Bryant Jennings (US)

28/ Petar Milas (Croatia) MEDITERRANEAN

29/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) AMERICA

30/ Kyotaro Fujimoto (Japan)

31/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)

32/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

33/ Jermaine Franklin (US)

34/ Nathan Gorman (GB)

35/ David Price (GB)

36/ Oleksandr Teslenko (Ukraine/Canada)

37/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)

38/ Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)

39/ Tshibuabua Kalonga (Congo/Germany) ABU

40/ Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan/US) NABF Jr.