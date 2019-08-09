WBC Heavyweight Top 40 (Aug 2019): Dillian Whyte remains, Oscar Rivas drops

Dillian Whyte has retained his place in the World Boxing Council rankings despite receiving a temporary suspension for an adverse finding.
The Briton is reported to have tested positive prior to facing Oscar Rivas on July 20.
Even worse for Whyte, opponent Rivas was subsequently not informed of the UK Anti-Doping results and the fight went ahead.
Due to secrecy surrounding the events, the WBC launched an investigation into the events which transpired.
If found guilty, Whyte risks being dropped from the WBC rating list. Whyte will also forfeit the mandatory spot he claimed with victory over Rivas in London.
A further punch in the gut for Rivas is the fact the WBC has dropped him from fourth to thirteenth following the points reverse.
Tyson Fury stays at second, whilst Anthony Joshua is third dependent on the former champion signing up to the Clean Boxing Program.
Pushing to be involved in the voluntary shake-up for current ruler Deontay Wilder in 2020 are the likes of Joe Joyce, Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter.
Another UK puncher in Daniel Dubois continued his rise by pushing to 18th. Dubois recently picked up the British title.
The in-form Charles Martin and Efe Ajagba have both received boosts by the WBC in recent weeks.
1/ Dillian Whyte (Jamaica/GB)
2/ Tyson Fury (GB)
3/ Anthony Joshua (GB) * CBP/P
4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)
5/ Adam Kownacki (US)
6/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)
7/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)
8/ Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)
9/ Agit Kabayel (Germany) EBU
10/ Dereck Chisora (GB)
11/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL
12/ Joe Joyce (GB)
13/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada) NABF
14/ Dominic Breazeale (US)
15/ Michael Hunter (US) * CBP/P
16/ Charles Martin
17/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)
18/ Daniel Dubois (GB) YOUTH/BBB C
19/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)
20/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)
21/ Hughie Fury (GB)
22/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)
23/ Tyrone Spong (Surinam) LATINO
24/ Marco Huck (GB)
25/ Gerald Washington (US)
26/ Tony Yoka (France)
27/ Bryant Jennings (US)
28/ Petar Milas (Croatia) MEDITERRANEAN
29/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) AMERICA
30/ Kyotaro Fujimoto (Japan)
31/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)
32/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)
33/ Jermaine Franklin (US)
34/ Nathan Gorman (GB)
35/ David Price (GB)
36/ Oleksandr Teslenko (Ukraine/Canada)
37/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)
38/ Lukasz Rozanski (Poland)
39/ Tshibuabua Kalonga (Congo/Germany) ABU
40/ Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan/US) NABF Jr.