Manny Pacquiao makes huge P4P move, next possible opponent revealed

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Manny Pacquiao proved once again how much of a force he truly is in the sport with an amazing display at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

In front of a packed 15,000 fans at the famous Las Vegas venue, Pacquiao raised the roof with victory over Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight champion in history when taking Thurman’s WBA strap.

Dropping Thurman early, Pacquiao was too quick, strong and experienced for the American, who fought his heart out and was gracious in defeat.

Every punch thrown by Pacquiao was greeted by an almighty wail from the crowd, made up by a large portion of the Filipino contingent.

There remains no doubt that Pacquiao transcends the sport.

The win sees him enter the top three in the World Boxing News Pound for Pound list, overtaking Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk in the process.

Talk of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather obviously raised it’s head again after a brilliant win, but Pacquiao may be more inclined to share the ring with Shawn Porter or Errol Spence in a 2020 encounter for three versions of the 147 title.

Brushing off the advances of Amir Khan for now, Pacquiao could have a mandatory pushed by the WBA. Alexander Besputin is the current number one ranked contender.

Pacquiao v Besputin doesn’t immediately roll off the tongue and is unlikely to interest the eight-weight legend for the fall.

Khan would make the most sense, although the final say on the matter lies with Pacquiao and his team.

A voluntary period remains another option as Pacquiao was the regular champion to Thurman’s ‘super’ version.

It means Pacquiao can pick and choose from the following options. Khan is not one of them.

WBA WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

1. Alexander Besputin

2. Danny Garcia

3. Mikey Garcia

4. Jessie Vargas

5. Jamal James

6. Radzhab Butaev

7. Cody Crowley

8. Conor Benn

9. Josh Kelly

10. Nursultan Zhangabayen

11. Sergey Lipinets

12. David Avanesyan

13. Derrieck Cuevas

14. Sergey Lubkovich

15. Custio Clayton







WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 30

1 Canelo Alvarez

2 Vasyl Lomachenko

3 Manny Pacquiao

4 Naoya Inoue

5 Terence Crawford

6 Oleksandr Usyk

7 Gennady Golovkin

8 Errol Spence

9 Tyson Fury

10 Mikey Garcia

11 Juan Estrada

12 Deontay Wilder

13 Donnie Nietes

14 Kosei Tanaka

15 Wanheng Menayothin

16 Kazuto Ioka

17 Leo Santa Cruz

18 Nonito Donaire

19 Miguel Berchelt

20 Shawn Porter

21 Andy Ruiz Jr.

22 Sergey Kovalev

23 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

24 Gary Russell Jr.

25 Gervonta Davis

26 Daniel Jacobs

27 Keith Thurman

28 Roman Gonzalez

29 Guillermo Rigondeaux

30 Oleksandr Gvozdyk