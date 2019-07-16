Results: Smithy Brings the Big Fights 23

RINGSIDE

THREE NEW CHAMPIONS were crowned on a huge night of boxing at TGW & Smithy Bring the Big Fights 23.

In the main event Herman Ene-Purcell defeated Will Nasio in a match for the ages. The pair delivered a classic and showed why it was dubbed the re-match of the decade. In eight heart stopping rounds both men landed massive blows, withstood each other’s best shots and it went to the judge score cards.

Ene-Purcell was ahead on judges Adam Height and Allan Simpson’s score cards 77-76 whilst Rod Marsh had it a 76-76 draw.

“People will talk about this bout for a long long time,” Promoter Brendon Smith said.

“Both men deserve credit for herculean performances.

“The crowd got their moneys worth.

“Herman is now the Australasian Heavyweight champion and it opens up future opportunities both here and overseas.

“We will assess in the coming days and decide what’s next but for now he’s earned the opportunity to celebrate a wonderful achievement.”

Another highlight on the huge card was Jamie Hilt’s Australasian super lightweight title victory over Ash Huston.

In another gripping eight rounds Hilt sent an ominous warning to the rest of the division with a majority decision victory (Steve Marshall 79-74 | Adam Height 76-76 | Rodney Marsh 78-74)

In very emotional scenes post fight Hilt thanked his family, his team, the communities of Thargomindah and Cunnamulla and paid tribute to his late brother Shannon.

“You talk about guys who deserve success and Jamie Hilt’s name is one of the first that comes to mind,” Brendon Smith said.

“He fought a great fight, he looked comfortable at the super lightweight division and he scored a win over a previously undefeated boxer who had previously knocked out all of his opponents.

“Jamie is definitely a major player in the ANBF super lightweight rankings.”

The third title bout between Gaige Ireland and Brent Rice for the Australian lightweight belt ended in round four when a cut above Brent Rice’s eye resulted in the doctor advising referee Steve Marshall to stop the contest.

The cut was ruled to be caused by a punch, therefore Gaige Ireland was awarded a TKO victory. At the time of the stoppage Rice was in front on all three judges scorecards ( Alan Simpson 27-30 | Adam Height 28-29 | Rodney Marsh 27-30 )

Post fight Rice disputed the cut was from a head clash.

“Take nothing away from Gaige Ireland, he came to fight and despite being behind on the judges scorecards it was a very competitive fight however on behalf of Brent Rice I have contested the decision with the ANBF.” Brendon Smith said.

“We have video footage that clearly shows the cut was from a head clash.

“We have requested the ANBF review the footage and we believe the bout should be declared a no contest and a re-match ordered.

“We lay no blame on anyone and understand mistakes happen but Brent Rice doesn’t deserve to pay the price.

“The score cards show he was in control of the fight at the time of the stoppage.

“We’re hopeful the ANBF will right this wrong.”

Rounding out the pro’s Jayddi Kalambe moved to 5-1 with a round one TKO victory over Luke Hall. Kalambe continues his accent up the super lightweight rankings and enhanced his reputation as a real crowd pleaser.

In the inaugural Esmay Smith Cup amateur State of Origin showdown the two States fought out a 9 all draw.

“The state of origin showcased some real stars of the future,” Smith said.

“I was really proud of Qld captain Billy Holland.

“One week ago he had bronchitis and we wanted to withdraw him from the night but he had so much pride to captain Queensland he wanted to fight.

“He lost a narrow decision to NSW captain Ben Hayes but he didn’t lose any admirers and I’m tipping a bright future for Billy Holland.”

It was also announced on the night that TGW & Smithy brings the big Fights 24 will take place on November 2.