Ultimate Boxxer draw information, Stephen Smith added to bill

RINGSIDE

Ultimate Boxxer, Britain’s first boxing entertainment brand, invite all media to attend the LIVE draw for the Ultimate Boxxer IV: Cruiserweight tournament, followed by a press conference, on Friday 5th July at Manchester’s Number One Casino, Manchester 235.

The fourth episode has attracted the best card to date in the biggest division so far and takes place on Friday 19th July at the Altrincham Ice Arena, Manchester, sponsored by MansionBet and broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport, BT Sports’ YouTube channel – available to anyone to watch for free – and the dedicated boxing channel BoxNation.

Eight highly rated Cruiserweight contenders from around the UK will fight it out to determine who is the Ultimate Boxxer in the domestic 200lb division:

MIKAEL LAWAL

DAMIAN CHAMBERS

KENT KAUPPINEN

TONY CONQUEST

MATT SEN

RHASIAN EARLINGTON

DAN COOPER

ANTONY WOOLERY

The Fighters will discover who they will be matched up against in the opening Quarter Finals and then who they could face in the Semi-Finals before potentially going all the way to the dream Final.

All media are invited to attend the draw and there will be interviews and photo opportunities with UB ambassadors and all the contenders.

Undercard includes Stephen Smith and Jack Kilganon v John Telford for the Vacant Central Area Middleweight Title.

Friday 5th July Manchester 235 Great Northern Warehouse 2 Watson Street Manchester M3 4LP

Start Time: 16.00hrs

Finish Time: 18.30hrs