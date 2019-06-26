‘Ruiz was good vs AJ, but Wilder the best – ‘he can kill you with one shot!’

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott

Former WBC heavyweight title challenger Johann Duhaupas was impressed by Andy Ruiz Jr, but backed ex-foe Deontay Wilder as the best in the division.

Mexican-American Ruiz ousted Anthony Joshua as the unified champion of the world back on June 1st.

The veteran, who lost to Wilder in 2015 when giving a good account of just how tough he is, didn’t think Joshua was fully focused on the dangers Ruiz possessed when entering the squared circle.

Joshua Madison Square Garden loss is further proof of why his old foe Wilder is the number one in the top division, according to the Frenchman they call, ‘The Reptile’.

“Andy Ruiz was very good. He proved that with determination you can have what you want and dream about,” Duhaupas exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He was ready for the challenge. It was clear Ruiz was relaxed and had a look in his eye.

“I think the difference may be that Ruiz was mentally ready to fight Joshua.

“When somebody is that determined it’s very difficult to stop them.

“I am very happy for him. He made his own part of boxing history to become the first heavyweight champion of Mexico. This is fabulous for him, his family and all those Mexican people.

“I love this sport because you never know what can happen. One shot and it’s KO!”

Asked if the win makes Ruiz the number one at 200 pounds plus, Duhaupas was clear in his answer having felt first-hand the power of the big-punching WBC title holder.

“For me, Wilder is still the biggest and more dangerous heavyweight of the world. He is the best fighter today.

“He can kill you with one shot, I know as I was there in 2015,” he added.







SEPTEMBER

Ruiz and Joshua are set to rematch before the end of the year, whilst Duhaupas is eyeing a return to action himself in September.

Linked to an all-French battle with Tony Yoka previously, Duhaupas turned down the fight to take more time out.

Refreshed and on the verge of securing his next opponent, Duhaupas will be an interested spectator when Yoka trades blows with Alexander Dimitrenko in July.

Duhaupas has also thrown his hat into the ring to be Tyson Fury’s next opponent in the fall.