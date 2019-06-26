Bryant Jennings saw Anthony Joshua loss coming, a ‘BAD style match-up’

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

American Bryant Jennings believes Anthony Joshua was on a hiding to nothing when facing Andy Ruiz Jr. on June 1st at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua drafted Mexican Ruiz in late when original opponent Jarrell Miller failed drug tests. It proved to be the biggest mistake of the Briton’s career.

Jennings, himself losing a world title shot against Wladimir Klitschko, says he had an inkling Ruiz could do the job before the pair traded blows at the world famous arena.

“I saw the Ruiz performance coming because Joshua doesn’t have great defence and I knew the good things Andy can do. He has fast hands, is elusive and deceiving,” said Jennings.

“I knew it was the bad style match up for Anthony the way I am for Joe (Joyce).”

In contrast, Nathan Gorman – who shares a bill with Jennings next month, was shocked at what transpired earlier this month.

“I didn’t see the Ruiz performance coming. I was gonna have money on Joshua round four, but big respect to Ruiz,” stated Gorman.

The Ricky Hatton-trained puncher faces Daniel Dubois on July 13 in London and is fully ready for what’s in store.

“It is a fight I have wanted from the day I turned professional and I am counting down the days,” he said.

“I know what kind of fight it is going to be. We know each other inside out. I know what he brings to the table – it is an exciting fight.

“We were on the GB squad together for two to three years. We sparred hundreds of rounds and in each spar we wanted to do damage. I felt I never lost a round sparring him.







FASTER

“He knows he isn’t faster than me. We will see on the night, but he knows deep down exactly what it is.

“I have the edge in everything he does. I have an answer for everything he does. Daniel is a little stop on my way to a destination.

“Daniel is a good fighter, but my style beats him and I fully believe that.

