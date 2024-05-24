Manny Pacquiao comeback stalls after $25m fight collapse

Manny Pacquiao is no closer to returning to the ring after calling off a $25 million event in favor of a comeback to professional boxing.

The Filipino superstar announced his intention to fight professionally again before organizers of an exhibition with Buakaw Banchamek confirmed a delay to the planned multi-million dollar April 20 cross-codes clash. The 45-year-old was then linked to facing Conor Benn and Errol Spence Jr. before conversations went quiet.

Pacquiao had been training in February for the Buakaw event as he awaited a ruling from the Philippines Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino over potential qualification for the Paris 2024 Games.

At the time, Pacquiao’s right-hand man, Sean Gibbons told WBN they were open to offers.

“If the right opportunity comes up for Manny, we will look at it. But we are also waiting on the decision for the Olympics. We expect the decision to be made on Manny fighting at the Olympics in March. We will see if we can get that before deciding on other fights,” Gibbons told World Boxing News.

However, in February, Tolentino shot down Pacquiao’s chances a few weeks earlier than expected.

“Too bad our beloved boxing icon is disqualified because of his age. Everyone needs to go through qualifiers – in all sports – to be able to participate in Paris,” he said.

That was the last time Pacquiao released footage of himself in training after what was a disappointing pill to swallow. The Filipino media quoted ” Pac-Man ” as stating “They should change the age limit” to allow him to compete, but the realization that his dream was over soon crept in.

What’s next for Manny Pacquiao?

It’s now a case of seeing what remains on the table for the eight-weight world champion. Time is fast running out as he hurtles towards the latter part of his forties.

Rival Floyd Mayweather announced a Mexico fight on August 24 recently. Given that Mayweather is two years older than Pacquiao, fans of the former Senator still hope they will see him inside the ropes again soon.

There’s unfinished business with Mayweather since Pacquiao put a rematch out in the open last October. Mayweather is yet to confirm Pacquiao’s statement. However, WBN understands there’s a tentative plan in place for a second installment of the sport’s most lucrative fight at a future RIZIN event in Japan.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.