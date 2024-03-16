Box Fan Expo Invitational confirmed for May 4

After popular demand, we are excited to announce the return of the Box Fan Expo Invitational 2024, a USA Boxing amateur show that showcases some of the top-rated fighters in the US.

The Invitational will be held under the same roof and during the Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Invitational will start at 11am and will have 18 to 20 bouts during the Boxing Expo, so fans can enjoy these great amateur fights as part of their experience at the event. Once again, this year we are looking forward to having some of the top seeded amateur boxers display their skills as they compete in front of family, friends, and the whole boxing industry, including current and former world champions as well as some of the top boxing stars of today.

Box Fan Expo Invitational 2024

Several highly-ranked and top fighters from the USA Boxing amateur program will receive a special invitation to take part at the Box Fan Expo Invitational 2024, to compete and have a chance to FACEOFF against the best in their division.

Past Box Fan Expo Invitational Participants

The Box Fan Expo Amateur Invitational has been a huge success with some of the top amateurs in the US, that have participated in previous years. Many of these young talents have turned Professional and some have been signed with major boxing promoters, such as Micky Scala, Curmel Moton, (Mayweather Promotions), Floyd Diaz (Top Rank), the Barrientes Twins Chavez and Angel (PBC), Kaipo Gallegos (Shuan Boxing), Emiliano Vargas (Top Rank), Fernando jr. and Amado Vargas (Marvnation) and Ethan Smith just to name a few…

Who Will Watch?

Thousands of boxing fans that will attend the Expo, as well as many boxing media outlets, family, friends, and more importantly a chance to showcase their skills in front of top boxing stars and boxing industry people that will attend the Expo.

What’s In It for Amateur Fighters?

Notoriety from top boxing companies present, thousands of boxing fans, media covering the event, as well as some of the top Boxing Celebrities who will be participating at this year’s Expo. In addition, bout winners will take home the Box Fan Expo Invitational 2024 Championship belt that was created to honor our young talented amateur fighters.

Helping a Great Cause

Barry’s Boxing Center is a non-profit organization, that was founded by Pat and Dawn Barry, with a mission to help the youth of the Las Vegas community, on their path of physical and moral excellence. Barry’s Boxing Center is an environment that exemplifies the values of hard work, and respect. It gives the youths a safe place to go during critical out-of-school hours. In affiliation and coordination with USA Boxing, Barry’s Boxing center persist and insist on promoting safety in boxing as well as the development and encouragement of young men and women in their pursuit of excellence in the sport of boxing both in and out of the ring.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.