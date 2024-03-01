Ring announcer Ramblin Ralph Velez embarks on new chapter

Renowned ring announcer Ramblin Ralph Velez, known for his captivating voice and charismatic presence, is making waves in the UAE as he embarks on a new chapter with Seddiqi Sports.

After solidifying his position as the primary American voice of boxing in the UAE, Ramblin Ralph intends to elevate Seddiqi Sports to become the premier promoter in the region.

With a recognized career as the personal ring announcer for boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, as well as countless PBC and Showtime cards, and having worked on ten cards in the UAE, Ramblin Ralph Velez brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role with Seddiqi Sports and their Rising Stars events. His unique style and ability to engage audiences have made him a fan favorite, both in the ring and on television screens worldwide.

Seddiqi Sports has quickly risen to prominence in the UAE boxing scene, with a commitment to showcasing top talent and delivering exciting matchups to boxing fans globally. The company’s recent signing of Mohammed Beckdash (27-0, 23 KOs) and Badeer Samreen (10-0, 8 KOs), highlight their dedication to nurturing rising stars and elevating the sport in the area.

Seddiqi Sports third installment of Rising Stars takes place at the Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, the first true links golf course in the Middle East. They promise to deliver another unforgettable night of boxing action, with Rising Stars securing coverage on ESPN Knockout and DAZN. With Ramblin Ralph at the microphone, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere and thrilling matchups that showcase the best of the sport. Seddiqi Sports’ Rising Stars card will air live in the United State on ESPN Knockout and DAZN starting at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT.

“I am excited to continue my journey with Seddiqi Sports as their ring announcer,” said Ramblin Ralph, as he is set to take center stage this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. “Their commitment to promoting boxing at all levels, from grassroots to professional, aligns perfectly with my passion for the sport. Together, we aim to bring world-class boxing events to the UAE and beyond.”

As the UAE boxing scene continues to grow, Seddiqi Sports are poised to play a leading role in its development. With plans to add two more promoters in 2024, the future looks bright for boxing in the region, with Ramblin Ralph leading the charge as the voice of the sport.

Ralph is also associated with revered advisor Amer Abdallah, as they are both featured in the upcoming Undisputed boxing video game set to release this fall.