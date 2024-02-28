Tim Tszyu to appear at Rugby League Fan Fest in Las Vegas

Australian star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu will take center stage leading up to the debut of National Rugby League season and appear at the Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest this Thursday as he nears his showdown against two-division champion Keith “One Time” Thurman topping a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena.

Tszyu will appear at the Fan Fest this Thursday, February 29 at the Fremont Street Experience beginning at 6 p.m. PT, in an event that is free for entry and that will include the NRL Teams and live musical performances.

Tszyu and the NRL have also teamed up for a *Special Ticket Offer* giving fans the opportunity to purchase two tickets for Saturday’s games for the price of one when using the code: TSZYU24LV. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

In addition to the fan fest, Australia’s fighting hero Tszyu will be attending the games Saturday alongside former rugby league player turned Tszyu promoter George Rose, CEO of No Limit Boxing. Tszyu’s South Sydney Rabbitohs, will clash with Rose’s former team, the Manly Sea Eagles, in the first game at Allegiant Stadium. (Media interested in covering Tszyu at these games can reach out to contact@swansonpr.com for further information)

The Tszyu vs. Thurman pay-per-view will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also feature WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event.

Rounding out the pay-per-view lineup is Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus all-action super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora meeting streaking contender Serhii Bohachuk for the vacant WBC Super Welterweight World Championship in the pay-per-view opener. In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the PPV telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Tickets for the live event on March 30, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are available now through AXS.com. The main event is promoted in association with No Limit Boxing.