Tito Sanchez vs Erik Ruiz set for April 4 on DAZN

After a career-defining performance in December 2023, WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Tito Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Cathedral City will return to perform in front of his hometown crowd in a 10-round fight against the tough Erik Ruiz (17-10-1) of Oxnard, California.

The 10-round main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT on April 4, the first fight will begin at 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I want to thank Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for giving me another opportunity to be fighting in my hometown on April 4,” said Tito Sanchez.

“After the war I won back in December against Santibanes, I get to be the main event again against Erik Ruiz. I know that it will be another exciting fight. I am inviting everyone to be there and to come and support. Don’t miss out and stay tuned.”

“I’m here to show that even though I was away from boxing for 5 years, I still have the ability to train hard and put on a great fight for the fans,” said Erik Ruiz. “I don’t know much about my opponent, but what I do know is that he is going to have a very tough fight in front of him. The fans can expect an exciting, action-packed fight from the first round until the final bell.”

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Sanchez vs. Ruiz are on sale and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.