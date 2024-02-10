Tayden Beltran discusses Feb 10 clash in Long Beach

Undefeated lightweight prospect, Tayden “The Butcher” Beltran (7-0-1, 4 KOs), from Huntington Beach, CA, is scheduled to battle Lyle McFarlane (2-3, 1 KO), from Tulsa, OK, in a 6-round co-main event bout on CBN Promotions’ “Super Brawl Saturday” card this February 10th at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Beltran, who is wrapping up the final days of his training camp, gives his thoughts on his matchup with McFarlane, how camp went, fighting on national television, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m more focused than ever and that is because I’ve been working on a lot of power punching drills during this camp. I’m sitting on my punches more and I’m getting more comfortable in the ring. All in all its been a very productive training camp.”

On his matchup with McFarlane:

“Although McFarlane doesn’t have the best record, I know he’s coming to fight. These are the type if fight where my opponent has nothing to lose. I must execute the game plans my trainer Eddie Gonzalez and I have put together. I’m taking this fight very seriously.”

On fighting on a national stage:

“It’s a tremendous blessing to be fighting once again on the big stage, especially with the addition of ESPN Knockout and Fubo Sports. I just want to show everyone that I’m an exciting fighter worthy of television opportunities. We are in the business of entertaining fans and that’s what I plan to do.

On fighting at home:

“Huntington Beach is my hometown, so I have a lot of family and friends coming to see me fight. I’m excited to perform in front of them and it gives me extra motivation to put on a great show.”

The entire event will be broadcast live on ESPN Knockout and Fubo Sports. For those that will miss the live action, CBN’s first event of the year will also air tape delayed on Fox Deportes and Estrella TV.