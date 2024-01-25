Three-month Matchroom Boxing schedule gets lukewarm reception

The Matchroom Boxing schedule for the spring of 2024 was announced this week and met with a lukewarm reception from fans.

Eddie Hearn’s company has been busy making fights left, right, and center before confirming many quickly.

The Matchroom itinerary is now set and runs from January 27 to April 27 on DAZN.

Conor Benn, Anthony Joshua, and Edgar Berlanga feature on a quarterly offering that sees ten events take the spotlight.

The promoters call it “An action-packed Spring schedule’ which those commenting on social media didn’t seem to agree with.

Fans unimpressed with Matchroom Boxing Schedule

One fan said: “Other than the Anthony Joshua vs Ngannou fight, none of these fights are worth watching.”

A second added: “I’m not interested in any of them. There is zero value in DAZN at the minute. There hasn’t been from July / August onwards.

“I definitely won’t be renewing for another year based on that schedule, especially considering AJ’s next two fights, at least, are guaranteed to be PPV.”

A third said: “When are you posting the real Schedule that people pay a subscription for?”

Other comments included: “Let’s hope the rest of the year is a huge improvement. Because that is p*** poor.”

And: “Matchroom has to do better with the schedule or ensure your media team promotes or gets the fighters out there because the reality is there no real personality in this schedule.

“Matchroom’s good old days had Chirosa, Whyte, AJ, and Kell Brook, big personalities people cared about.”

The reaction comes after confirmed Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda and Sandy Ryan vs Terri Harper for Sheffield on March 23.

Also, Richardson Hitchins vs. Daniel Lemos is for April 6, which features an appearance by rising star Diego Pacheco. On paper, many of the contests have an entertaining appeal.

However, many of the responses cannot be ignored, mainly when a large portion are fans venting their frustration at what they deem to be under-par.

Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett was made for April 13 when Jamel Herring did everything he could to secure a trip to the UK for the headliner.

Revenge

Meanwhile, Peter McGrail is startlingly pitted against Ja’Rico O’Quinn, the dangerous puncher who handed him his first stoppage. If history repeats and usually does, McGrail faces a long road back.

It’s hoped the Liverpool fans will inspire McGrail to a revenge triumph on home soil.

Attempting to drum up support for the schedule, promoter Hearn said: “The big fights keep coming.

“I’m delighted to confirm a bumper schedule across March and April. Four big fight nights across the pond feature massive domestic world title clashes.

“Some of the best-emerging talents in boxing are in make-or-break rematches, not forgetting ‘Knockout Chaos’ with AJ vs. Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh.

“There’s still plenty more to come as we gear up for an exciting year. I can’t wait to get a huge 2024 underway this week in Belfast with Lewis Crocker vs. Jose Felix at Ulster Hall before we head out to Las Vegas for the return of Conor Benn. Watch all of the action live on DAZN.”

Alfie Sharman, VP of DAZN, seems delighted with the run of events.

“There are some fantastic matchups in this run of shows,” said Sharman. “Featuring World Champions, future stars, and domestic dust-ups, DAZN is excited to update our schedule through April.

“More shows are to be added. 2024 is a huge year for us. We look forward to bringing you all the action exclusively live on DAZN.”

Matchroom Schedule – Spring 2024

January

27: Crocker vs Felix and Munguia vs Ryder.

February

3: Benn vs Dobson.

10: Dillon vs Bellotti.

16: Curiel vs Nontshinga 2.

24: Berlanga vs McCrory.

March

8: Joshua vs Ngannou.

23: Smith vs Zepeda.

April

6: Hitchins vs Lemos.

13: Gill vs Barrett.

27: OQuinn vs McGrail 2.

