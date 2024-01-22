Skip to content
Home » Isaiah Johnson vs Sebastian Chaves tops 14-fight Philly card

Isaiah Johnson vs Sebastian Chaves tops 14-fight Philly card

Isaiah Johnson vs Sebastian Gabriel Chaves - Jan 27
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

This Saturday Night, RDR Promotions opens up its new year with a massive 14-fight card at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

In the main event, undefeated welterweight Isaiah Johnson takes on Sebastian Gabriel Chaves in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

Johnson, 8-0 with six knockouts from Sicklerville, New Jersey is starting his third professional year and is coming off a third round stoppage over Marquis Hawthorne on May 27th in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Chaves of Buenos Aires, Argentina has a record of 5-7 with two knockouts. The 29 year-old is a six-year professional. Chaves has a win over Dorian Maidana (5-0). Chaves is coming off a loss to Greg Outlaw on November 10, 2023 in Philadelphia.

In another co-feature bout, undefeated Devon Lee of Las Vegas will take on veteran Rondale Hubbert in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Lee, 29 years-old is 8-0 with seven knockouts. Now a eight-year veteran is coming off a five year ring hiatus as his previous ring appearance took place on September 7, 2019 with a first round stoppage over Abel Sepulveda in Tijuana, Mexico.

Hubbert of Duluth, Minnesota is 15-27-5 with nine knockouts. The 35 year-old Hubbert is a 12 year-pro with wins over Winston Anderson (4-0) and RJ Lasse (12-1). In his last outing, Hubbert lost a decision to Joseph Fernandez on November 18, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Christopher Arguello (2-15-1, 2 KOs) of Colorado Springs in a middleweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Pryce Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn will take on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight bout.

Ghandi Romain (2-1, 2 KOs) of Union City, NJ fights Callan Harley (0-2) in a welterweight bout.

Eliezer Olmeda (4-4) of Gloucester, NJ takes on Donte Turner (3-2, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis in a welterweight fight.

Hakeem Harmon (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Jalique Holden (5-0, 4 KOs) of Wilmington, DE squares off with Jacob Ray (0-3) of Covington, Kentucky in a junior lightweight contest.

Keith Jackson Jr. of Gloucester, NJ will make his pro debut against Tyler Nystrom (0-1) of Superior, Wisconsin in a middleweight bout.

Dante Selby (3-4-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA fights Dominique Mayfield (3-1) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight battle.

Devin Price (3-0, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ will fight Dieumerci Nzau (11-16, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, MD in a junior welterweight bout.

Steve Cunningham Jr, (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA will fight an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight contest.

Josh Aarons (0-3) of Williamsport, PA boxes Edwin Cortes (4-0) of Millville, NJ in a bantamweight contest.

Tickets are $65, $75, $100 and $130 and can be purchased at rdrboxing@yahoo.com

Tags:

More Latest News

Rematch warranted as Natasha Jonas splits Mikaela Mayer

Boxers told, ‘You almost NEVER need IV hydration!’

Ra’eese Aleem eyes Sam Goodman rematch

Salita launches Big Time Boxing USA series on Feb 20 in Detroit