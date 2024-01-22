Isaiah Johnson vs Sebastian Chaves tops 14-fight Philly card

This Saturday Night, RDR Promotions opens up its new year with a massive 14-fight card at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

In the main event, undefeated welterweight Isaiah Johnson takes on Sebastian Gabriel Chaves in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

Johnson, 8-0 with six knockouts from Sicklerville, New Jersey is starting his third professional year and is coming off a third round stoppage over Marquis Hawthorne on May 27th in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Chaves of Buenos Aires, Argentina has a record of 5-7 with two knockouts. The 29 year-old is a six-year professional. Chaves has a win over Dorian Maidana (5-0). Chaves is coming off a loss to Greg Outlaw on November 10, 2023 in Philadelphia.

In another co-feature bout, undefeated Devon Lee of Las Vegas will take on veteran Rondale Hubbert in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Lee, 29 years-old is 8-0 with seven knockouts. Now a eight-year veteran is coming off a five year ring hiatus as his previous ring appearance took place on September 7, 2019 with a first round stoppage over Abel Sepulveda in Tijuana, Mexico.

Hubbert of Duluth, Minnesota is 15-27-5 with nine knockouts. The 35 year-old Hubbert is a 12 year-pro with wins over Winston Anderson (4-0) and RJ Lasse (12-1). In his last outing, Hubbert lost a decision to Joseph Fernandez on November 18, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Christopher Arguello (2-15-1, 2 KOs) of Colorado Springs in a middleweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Pryce Taylor (1-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn will take on an opponent to be named in a heavyweight bout.

Ghandi Romain (2-1, 2 KOs) of Union City, NJ fights Callan Harley (0-2) in a welterweight bout.

Eliezer Olmeda (4-4) of Gloucester, NJ takes on Donte Turner (3-2, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis in a welterweight fight.

Hakeem Harmon (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a welterweight contest.

Jalique Holden (5-0, 4 KOs) of Wilmington, DE squares off with Jacob Ray (0-3) of Covington, Kentucky in a junior lightweight contest.

Keith Jackson Jr. of Gloucester, NJ will make his pro debut against Tyler Nystrom (0-1) of Superior, Wisconsin in a middleweight bout.

Dante Selby (3-4-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA fights Dominique Mayfield (3-1) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight battle.

Devin Price (3-0, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ will fight Dieumerci Nzau (11-16, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, MD in a junior welterweight bout.

Steve Cunningham Jr, (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA will fight an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight contest.

Josh Aarons (0-3) of Williamsport, PA boxes Edwin Cortes (4-0) of Millville, NJ in a bantamweight contest.

Tickets are $65, $75, $100 and $130 and can be purchased at rdrboxing@yahoo.com